According to reports emerging from Italy over the weekend, Everton are eyeing up a move for Torino centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou this summer, but it would be a disaster move from director of football Marcel Brands.

Torino misfit

The 29-year-old sparked controversy at the start of the season after trying to force an exit from the club, so his manager Walter Mazzarri forced him to apologise to his teammates for his behaviour and dropped him for five matches, per Calciomercato.

He’s gone on to play 26 times this campaign, but his form in 2020 has been a major issue for the Serie A outfit – they have lost six straight in the division, including massive defeats of 7-0 and 4-0 in back-to-back games.

Everton may have to compete with Wolves and West Ham for his signature this summer.

Should Everton sign Nicolas Nkoulou?

Toffees transfer flops

The Toffees have long had a history with making poor moves in the transfer market, and this sort of deal wreaks of another Cuco Martina- like flop.

He joined on a free transfer from Southampton in July 2017 and has only gone on to play 28 times for the club whilst he hasn’t featured in a single match this campaign.

The 30-year-old has been out on loan twice and is now perishing with the U23 squad as he seems increasingly unlikely to ever feature for Carlo Ancelotti.

Fans have seemingly lost patience with club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson too with some blasting him for being a “liability” in recent weeks.

At £45m, just two goals and two assists from 29 appearances simply isn’t good enough.

More recently, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi have hardly hit the ground running while the blows of losing Idrissa Gueye and Kurt Zouma still must ring in the minds of some at Goodison Park.

Verdict

Therefore, Brands still has a lot to prove in his role and plumping for Nkoulou to solve their defensive problems isn’t going to help his reputation much.

Last time out, Everton were thumped 4-0 by a Chelsea side that only had one striker at their disposal – there’s nothing to suggest that the Torino man would come in and help, but rather make things worse.

It would be wise to steer well clear of this one; otherwise, it’s another catastrophe at the hands of their chief transfer operator.

