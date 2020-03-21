Rave reviews for Calvert-Lewin in the 19/20 season

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a major breakthrough in the 2019/20 season.

Before this term, the England U21 international had never scored more than six goals in a league campaign. However, after 27 matches this term, he has already racked up 13, which makes him the Toffees’ top goalscorer.

The Sheffield born man has particularly benefited from Carlo Ancelotti’s influence. In the 12 games the Italian has presided over, he has scored eight times – he is arguably the player who has most benefited from him replacing Marco Silva in December last year.

There were even calls for him to be called up to the England squad for Euro 2020 before that was postponed to next year – clearly, it has been a big term so far.

Here, we look at three rave reviews from this campaign.

Matt Jones, the Blue Room podcast

The Blue Room podcast is one of the biggest to cover Everton, and Matt Jones is the show’s host. He also writes for Bleacher Report – he is one of the men in the know on all things Everton.

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this month, he was glowing in his appraisal of Calvert-Lewin, although he was quick to point out there is room for improvement. He said:

“Dom still needs to improve but it feels now that he has the raw materials to become a consistently good top-level forward. He works hard, holds the ball up well and is deceptively quick. He’s also got a ridiculous leap. It’s Tim Cahill-esque.”

Indeed, he is dominant in the air – four of his 13 goals in the Premier League this time out have been with his head, whilst he has also won 4.9 aerial duels per match. The comparison to Tim Cahill is particularly interesting.

The Australia international scored 68 goals in 276 games for the Toffees – if the current Everton striker can have any kind of impact like that, the club’s supporters will likely be over the moon.

Roger Bennett, Men in Blazers host

Bennett works for NBC, with his Men in Blazers show being a popular facet of their Premier League coverage throughout the year.

In December, he hand plenty of words of praise for Calvert-Lewin, posting on Twitter:

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s emergence has been humanly gratifying to witness. Not just the 5 goals in 5 games. But the tenacity to keep believing in himself when so many doubted him. Just 22-years old, he remains a work in progress, but now takes the field with confidence surging.”

Indeed, it has not always been easy for him. During the 2017/18 season, some Everton fans thought he would never make it at Goodison Park – now, he is proving them very wrong.

Carlo Ancelotti, Everton manager

Ancelotti has experience at the highest level, having won the Champions League on three separate occasions and managed the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea and AC Milan.

He clearly knows a star talent when he sees one, and he clearly thinks his centre-forward is destined for the top.

Following his brace against Sheffield United, he said as per BBC Sport:

“He is a fantastic striker, in my opinion – fantastic with the head, clever in the box and sharp. I think he is going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a top striker.”

A big prediction, but you wouldn’t bet against the former Napoli boss being right. If he can continue this season’s form going forward, there is no reason why he can’t become a household name.