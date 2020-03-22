Moyes’ 2009 Everton signing among the great PL deals

£60k.

What could that get you nowadays?

Well, it would pay a week of Michael Keane’s wages, for a start.

It would also cover Oumar Niasse’s weekly wages and leave you with £5k left over.

However, in 2009, that amount of money landed Everton a right-back worthy of being among the best Premier League players of his generation in his position – Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees handed Sligo Rovers £60k to bring the Irishman to Goodison Park, where he has become a cult hero.

Coleman has 310 appearances for Everton under his belt, with 265 of those coming in the Premier League – he sits joint-sixth alongside Tony Hibbert in the Toffees’ all-time Premier League appearance makers.

The 31-year-old right-back has scored 20 goals while recording 21 assists in the Premier League during that time, winning an impressive number of individual accolades since arriving on Merseyside.

Coleman was named as Everton’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2013/14, and also won the Supporters’ Player of the Year for his efforts in that same campaign – he was even voted into the PFA Premier League Team of the Year after that season.

Given his many years of service, even £15m would’ve been a good deal for Coleman – so, £60k was daylight robbery from David Moyes in 2009.

Divide his transfer fee by his 310 outings for Everton, and you’d make the eye-opening discovery that the Irishman has cost the club just £194 per game, which is staggering value for money.

Using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, you can see that Coleman’s transfer fee would be worth £81,088.97 in today’s money, showing just how much of a bargain Moyes really got back in 2009.

Everton’s No.23 is still going strong to this day under Carlo Ancelotti, with 18 Premier League appearances under his belt this season – with each passing game, his low fee will only look even more of a snip as time goes on.

In other news, take a look at where this man sold by Marco Silva is now…