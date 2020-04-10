Quiz: Everton fans – Can you name these obscure Toffees players?

Everton have had a topsy turvy few years and despite the investment that has come through the arrival of Farhad Moshiri things haven’t exactly worked out.

A key reason for the underwhelming results in recent years has been a lack of success in the transfer market, with some real duds signed under the likes of David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman.

Many of those flew under the radar during their time at Goodison Park and maybe only the best of Everton fans would be able to identify them.

Well, you have a chance to prove you’re one on of the best of the bunch by taking the following quiz on obscure former Everton players.