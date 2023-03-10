Everton's spending under Farhad Moshiri has been nothing short of scandalous, with the Iranian billionaire promising plenty only to vastly underdeliver.

His appointments have been questionable and the subsequent transfers have been even more so, but few can question his financial backing however misguided.

One summer, in particular, stands out as a culmination of this failure to take the next step, as Ronald Koeman was entrusted to reinvest the funds from the £75m sale of Romelu Lukaku.

The Dutchman had just taken his side to seventh, so did merit some show of faith, however he had done so in polarising fashion as he hardly endeared himself to the Evertonians.

In the end, his tenure would end miserably, with the bulk of the additions including Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, and Gylfi Sigurdsson all falling flat.

Possibly the most disappointing was that of Davy Klaassen, who left his post as captain of Europa League finalists Ajax that year, with the expectation that he would transform the Toffees.

How much did Davy Klaassen cost Everton?

The initial £23.6m acquisition was drowned out that summer by three other bigger deals, so his awful stint at Goodison Park goes somewhat under the radar.

Such was his failure, he would only serve a sole year before moving on to Germany and since returning to Amsterdam. Across this period he cost an additional £3.6m in wages, meaning in total he has drained Moshiri of £27.2m.

The only saving grace of this ugly period in the club's history was that they received £12m from Werder Bremen to end their nightmare, which somewhat offset the issues.

His 6.5 average rating during his only campaign in the Premier League outlines just how much he struggled, but it did not help that Koeman had signed two other players to directly compete in his position. This overcrowding saw the 30-year-old massively overshadowed by a record signing and the sentimental return of Rooney, as Klaassen would start just three league games all season.

Journalist Luke DeCock even branded the Dutchman "useless" after their torrid start to the season.

Although Klassen was not the biggest drain the club has ever had, he underpins a truly dreadful period in Moshiri's tenure that essentially outlines his failures in a sole transfer window.