Everton fans react to Greg O'Keeffe's update

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 09:50am

Everton fans on Twitter have been lauding their club’s policy on payings non-playing staff amid complications that the pandemic has thrown up for businesses all over the world.

Football clubs may seem like they operate in their own grossly inflated and mind-boggling financial world, but recent decisions in the Premier League prove that, for the vast majority at least, they are run just like any other business.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have come under fire recently for their respective decisions to furlough non-playing staff, with the former’s decision subject to plenty of scrutiny over the course of the weekend.

However, it seems that Everton are set to go down a different path altogether, one which has induced feelings of pride amongst the supporters.

Indeed, The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe recently posted an article covering the club’s strategy to tackle the current issues, with club CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale’s attitude and intelligent foresight a core theme which underpins the piece.

And, with O’Keeffe confirming in his tweet that Barrett-Baxendale has ensured match day stewards will still get paid during the lockdown, the fans lauded the club’s response and many suggested their Merseyside neighbours could take a leaf from their book.

The Toffees faithful lauded the strength of the leadership shown by Barrett-Baxendale as some suggested she, along with the rest of the club’s decision makers, is setting an example to the rest of the division.

Here’s what the Everton fans had to say in response to O’Keeffe’s post…

