Everton fans react to Greg O’Keeffe’s update

Everton fans on Twitter have been lauding their club’s policy on payings non-playing staff amid complications that the pandemic has thrown up for businesses all over the world.

Football clubs may seem like they operate in their own grossly inflated and mind-boggling financial world, but recent decisions in the Premier League prove that, for the vast majority at least, they are run just like any other business.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have come under fire recently for their respective decisions to furlough non-playing staff, with the former’s decision subject to plenty of scrutiny over the course of the weekend.

However, it seems that Everton are set to go down a different path altogether, one which has induced feelings of pride amongst the supporters.

Indeed, The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe recently posted an article covering the club’s strategy to tackle the current issues, with club CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale’s attitude and intelligent foresight a core theme which underpins the piece.

Some clubs are furloughing non playing staff…#EFC's CEO has ensured that match-day stewards still get paid in the lockdown & when football returns they'll get paid again for the games. Prepared & compassionate. More on #Everton's #Covid handling 💙https://t.co/bGokUBl57Z — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) April 4, 2020

And, with O’Keeffe confirming in his tweet that Barrett-Baxendale has ensured match day stewards will still get paid during the lockdown, the fans lauded the club’s response and many suggested their Merseyside neighbours could take a leaf from their book.

The Toffees faithful lauded the strength of the leadership shown by Barrett-Baxendale as some suggested she, along with the rest of the club’s decision makers, is setting an example to the rest of the division.

Here’s what the Everton fans had to say in response to O’Keeffe’s post…

She is an absolute inspiration and genuinely cares about the community and the club. — damian waite (@watergate99) April 4, 2020

Great leadership. Well done, Prof. D 💋 — Holly Lancaster-Smith (@HollyLS77) April 4, 2020

My club 💙 🤜🏼🦠 — Steven Doyle (@BLUEBoymmmmmm) April 4, 2020

Keep the high ground, Everton. That’s why we love you… — Frankie Boyle (@Frankieboyle51) April 4, 2020

Leading by example 👍👏👏 — David – in it together (@city_72) April 4, 2020

Liverpool could never. — Baxter Lowell (@lowell_baxter) April 4, 2020

No surprise given her CV with EITC, her morals and values have shone for years.

To the stewards in the Parkend, particularly the mad one who always bangs on the turny window & screams come on to my lad, the other older gent who fist bumps him, stay safe and see you soon UTTF 💙 https://t.co/SYxzu9zQIu — Michael Murphy (@mickmurphy1878) April 5, 2020