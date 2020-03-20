Everton’s Duncan Ferguson sends encouraging message to fans

A number of footballers and key figures have issued words of advice and encouragement over the last few days, but with things appearing to get worse before they get better Duncan Ferguson has sent a message to the Everton faithful.

He’s always been in tune with Toffees supporters and he evidenced that once again by directly appealing to fans, whether they are individuals or family people.

Ferguson suggested that “we’ll get through it”, and hopefully eased some fears and tension that people may be feeling in this troublesome time.

Even seeing a familiar face who is adored at Goodison Park can be helpful following almost two weeks without football, and perhaps he will have encouraged some to stay at home who were growing bored of being locked up in doors.

💙 | 'Stay safe, keep strong.' Big Dunc with a message to everyone, everywhere in these difficult times. #bluefamily pic.twitter.com/jz4xVahByW — Everton (@Everton) March 18, 2020

The Scot’s words often carry great weight at Everton. The manner in which he rallied the squad after Marco Silva’s sacking was testament to that – overseeing one win and two draws during his four-game interim spell – and if he can have that effect on professional athletes then hopefully his wise advice will resonate amongst supporters as well.

He is likely itching to get back to training as much as anyone but is aware of what needs to be done, and hopefully we see more motivating videos from Ferguson during this difficult period.

