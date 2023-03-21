Everton are ready to make a €15m (£13m) offer for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata this summer, according to a report from Il Giorno.

The Lowdown: Everton eyeing forward

The Toffees were keen on new attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, coming close to signing Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, before he instead went on to join Tottenham Hotspur.

It was not just Danjuma that Everton missed out on, with Andre Ayew deciding to move to Nottingham Forest, having attracted the interest of the Merseyside club on deadline day, while Kamaldeen Sulemana preferred a move to Southampton.

Zapata was an option in the earlier stages of the January transfer window, with former manager Frank Lampard personally requesting the striker, however the two clubs were unable to strike an agreement.

The Latest: Interest reignited

According to a report from Il Giorno (via Sport Witness), Everton are looking for a striker with physical power who is available for a fee that won't break the bank , and they feel the Atalanta forward meets these requirements, so they are readying an approach.

The Toffees would be willing to offer €15m (£13m) to secure the services of the 31-year-old, who has seen his price tag collapse dramatically due to injuries and the emergence of young striker Rasmus Hojlund this season.

With the Colombian's contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, the next transfer window is said to be the ideal time for Atalanta to recoup some money for him while they still can, potentially opening the door for a move to Merseyside.

The Verdict: Get it done?

Serie A analyst Matteo Bonetti has waxed lyrical about the veteran forward in the past, describing him as: 'A freight train of a striker. One of the most prolific goal scorers in Europe who finally exploded in his late 20s. Excellent in the air, physically imposing and a much improved finisher. "

It has not been the easiest of seasons for the 34-time Colombia international, for the most part being limited to appearances from the bench due to a variety of different injury issues, and the goal-scoring exploits of Hojlund.

By the time Zapata is able to complete a move to Goodison Park he will be 32-years-old, and so his age, coupled with his injury record, means that it would be a risk to bring him in on anything longer than a two-year deal.

Provided the Serie A marksman is able to put his injury problems behind him, he could be a decent addition Sean Dyche's squad, weighing in with a very respectable 82 goals and 42 assists in 181 appearances during his time with Atalanta.