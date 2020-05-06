 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans really want rid of Fabian Delph

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 6/5/2020 | 07:42pm

Everton fans have been discussing the future of veteran midfielder Fabian Delph this week after one fan account posed the question – “keep or sell?”

And there has been an overwhelming response to get rid of the Englishman.

Delph joined the Toffees in the summer on a three-year deal from Manchester City with the Merseyside outfit paying an initial £8.5m for his services.

The 30-year-old, now valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, has featured in just 20 matches this term, starting 16 of them but evidently, he hasn’t done enough to convince the Goodison Park faithful.

Since taking the managerial reins, Carlo Ancelotti has predominantly operated a 4-4-2 system, meaning there is only space for two central midfielders and despite having a few options in the role, it is the team’s biggest weakness.

Andre Gomes’ remarkable return from his nasty injury only highlights that even more with Tom Davies the other man in the middle.

Although some supporters are clearly hoping that Delph will be gone by the time next season swings around.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

