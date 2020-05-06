Everton fans really want rid of Fabian Delph

Everton fans have been discussing the future of veteran midfielder Fabian Delph this week after one fan account posed the question – “keep or sell?”

And there has been an overwhelming response to get rid of the Englishman.

Should Everton keep or sell Fabian Delph?

Keep him! Vote Get rid asap! Vote

Delph joined the Toffees in the summer on a three-year deal from Manchester City with the Merseyside outfit paying an initial £8.5m for his services.

The 30-year-old, now valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, has featured in just 20 matches this term, starting 16 of them but evidently, he hasn’t done enough to convince the Goodison Park faithful.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Since taking the managerial reins, Carlo Ancelotti has predominantly operated a 4-4-2 system, meaning there is only space for two central midfielders and despite having a few options in the role, it is the team’s biggest weakness.

Andre Gomes’ remarkable return from his nasty injury only highlights that even more with Tom Davies the other man in the middle.

Although some supporters are clearly hoping that Delph will be gone by the time next season swings around.

Here’s how they have been reacting…

Massive disappointment, poor attitude, anonymous performances – can someone bury him under their patio? — Paul (@Porl1878) May 6, 2020

Sell ? But who would pay for him ? 🤷🏽 — Chris James (@Jamer1878) May 6, 2020

sell, should never of bought him — Neil Martin (@Neilo_m) May 6, 2020

Been rubbish talks a good game no substance to back it up get rid — Paul Charman (@PaulCharman6) May 6, 2020

Sell, injury prone crab! — Adam (@TurpoEFC) May 6, 2020

Sell all day — Curtis bradbury (@bradbury_curtis) May 6, 2020

Sell not good enough 😏 — Paul Chesters (@PaulChez) May 6, 2020

Get rid — colin jowett (@JowettColin) May 6, 2020

Sell sell sell. Complete disappointment — TimFuller (@tjfuller75) May 6, 2020

Sell. If possible. Never fit and bang average when he is fit — Mike Bishop (@MiMikebish1) May 6, 2020

Sell. Adds nothing.

Was brought in for leadership and led himself to performing badly in important games — Rob gaskell (@Robertgaskelly1) May 6, 2020

Sell, awful attitude, huge wages, poor work ethic. If no one wants him release him just to get him out, everything he offers is negative — Josh Rimmer (@JoshRimmer) May 6, 2020

Sell him & I’ll be happy to drive him wherever he goes & take no petrol money! — Billy the fish (@steveb95) May 6, 2020

Sell. Poor attitude mixed with even poorer performances. Offers nothing to our side so get rid — Sam Thomas (@ftbllsam) May 6, 2020

About as useful as a chocolate tea pot — Barry Jones (@barry86) May 6, 2020

AND in other news, Everton fans react to emerging Moise Kean news