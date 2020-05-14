Everton fans react as summer target wants exit

Everton transfer target Adrien Rabiot still wants to leave Juventus amidst reports the midfielder has gone on strike, and some supporters at Goodison Park have been reacting to their supposed interest.

According to Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old has already spoken to Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti and state that a departure from the Serie A giants seems likely this summer.

Many fans have blasted his attitude, which is something they wouldn’t like to see in Merseyside despite the Frenchman being one of the first to accept a pay cut during the pandemic.

Rabiot only joined Juventus in the summer and has featured 24 times this campaign, failing to record a single goal or assist. As a defensive midfielder that isn’t so much a problem, especially as he averages 1.7 tackles and 1.3 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee the Bianconeri would command for the former PSG man just one season into his spell with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £22.95m.

Clearly though, the Toffees faithful want nothing to do with him – here’s what has been said:

Always seems to be issues with him, is he a bad egg? — ꜱᴇᴀɴɴ (@Sean88999) May 13, 2020

Fantastic player but then last two sentences worry me! We’ve gone through the egos in the dressing room and it didn’t work out well! We are just starting to build a team again risky if what is reported here is true in my opinion https://t.co/q1OeRaU9Na — Man Of Steel (@SMP1821) May 13, 2020

but has an absolutely disgusting attitude — ²⁰ (@H_OwensJK20) May 13, 2020

Yeah sounds like exactly what we need 🤦‍♂️ — Alex (@the_alexpeace) May 13, 2020

Sounds like the type of character we want. — Paul EFC 86 (@PaulEFC86) May 13, 2020

He’s always been high maintenance hasn’t he,not sure he’d be a good fit for us. — Leeefc56 (@Leeefc56) May 13, 2020

He’s a troublemaker — Michael moran (@michaelmoran198) May 13, 2020

Just the sort of player attitude we need 😂 — Jon Blackburn (@JonB1878) May 13, 2020

Great talent but looks like he will upset the dressing room — TheBlues (@gflan02) May 13, 2020

no no no no no no no — ²⁰ (@H_OwensJK20) May 13, 2020

