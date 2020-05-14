 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react as summer target wants exit

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 07:47am

Everton transfer target Adrien Rabiot still wants to leave Juventus amidst reports the midfielder has gone on strike, and some supporters at Goodison Park have been reacting to their supposed interest.

According to Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old has already spoken to Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti and state that a departure from the Serie A giants seems likely this summer.

Many fans have blasted his attitude, which is something they wouldn’t like to see in Merseyside despite the Frenchman being one of the first to accept a pay cut during the pandemic.

Rabiot only joined Juventus in the summer and has featured 24 times this campaign, failing to record a single goal or assist. As a defensive midfielder that isn’t so much a problem, especially as he averages 1.7 tackles and 1.3 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee the Bianconeri would command for the former PSG man just one season into his spell with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £22.95m.

Clearly though, the Toffees faithful want nothing to do with him – here’s what has been said:

