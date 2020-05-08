Everton fans react over Carlo Ancelotti seeking Koulibaly reunion

Everton fans have been reacting to the latest claims that Carlo Ancelotti is seeking out his former defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Napoli centre-back is ready to leave the Serie A club with the Toffees boss wanting to spark a reunion at Goodison Park. The source claims that the Italian has a ‘special’ relationship with the 28-year-old but other teams such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen.

Aurelio De Laurentiis is after €100m (£87.6m) for the Senegalese international’s services, although he could budge for something less.

And fans in Merseyside appear to be torn by the prospects of signing Koulibaly, some citing the fee and others his age whilst a few believe he’d be a fantastic upgrade to the central defensive position.

The Napoli colossus has played 21 times this campaign, including twice against local rivals Liverpool in the Champions League, helping his side keep a clean sheet in their group opener back in September.

Here’s how the Toffees faithful have been reacting to the news…

Be a huge statement tbh and we need to strengthen our defence 100% — Gilroy (@AlexGilroyElbow) May 7, 2020

It would an amazing signing — Andy Mitchell (@andymitchell73) May 7, 2020

If he brings success I’m all for it ,in Carlo we trust — Billy Bedson (@uppergwladys) May 7, 2020

Yep absolute leader. — kevan (@kevl71) May 7, 2020

Great player but could get Gabriel AND Tobido for the wages and fee required, who have great potential ability & sell on value. No thanks, — Ash Coakley (@ash_coakley) May 7, 2020

I think that he would be an upgrade but we shouldn’t go for it. Holgate and Mina going forward — Matt Adams (@MatatAdamz) May 8, 2020

Great player but they will want 70 million for him and with the wages he would want plus his age I can’t see us getting him. — Dave (@DM_HIGGS) May 8, 2020

Break the bank and give him what he wants, anything. Arguably one of the best centre halves in the world — Marston 💙💜💙💜 (@505JM) May 8, 2020

YES! He is one of the best in the world, and we’ve seen with the likes of Jags and Distin that centre-halves can still be good until 32/33, so for 4 years, definitely! — Ste Jones (@5teVanDamme) May 8, 2020

No thanks. 60m, massive wages and almost 30yrs old makes zero sense. We should be looking for the next Koulibaly. — 𝕘яέ𝐠 ㄥⓐｍⒷđｅⓃ (@Gre9oryPeck) May 7, 2020

