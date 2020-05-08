 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react over Carlo Ancelotti seeking Koulibaly reunion

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 07:00pm

Everton fans have been reacting to the latest claims that Carlo Ancelotti is seeking out his former defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Napoli centre-back is ready to leave the Serie A club with the Toffees boss wanting to spark a reunion at Goodison Park. The source claims that the Italian has a ‘special’ relationship with the 28-year-old but other teams such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen.

Aurelio De Laurentiis is after €100m (£87.6m) for the Senegalese international’s services, although he could budge for something less.

And fans in Merseyside appear to be torn by the prospects of signing Koulibaly, some citing the fee and others his age whilst a few believe he’d be a fantastic upgrade to the central defensive position.

The Napoli colossus has played 21 times this campaign, including twice against local rivals Liverpool in the Champions League, helping his side keep a clean sheet in their group opener back in September.

Here’s how the Toffees faithful have been reacting to the news…

