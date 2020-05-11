Everton fans react to Yannick Bolasie exit report

Time could be running out for one contracted Everton player at Goodison Park after fresh reports emerged over his unlikely future at the club.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are prepared to part ways with winger Yannick Bolasie after telling him to find a new club, and they could be willing to cut their losses and sell him for as little as £3m just four years after splashing £25m on him from Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old has been out on loan three times since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, enduring spells away from the Merseyside outfit at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

Bolasie has played just 32 times for Everton, contributing to a total of six goals and this season for the Portuguese outfit, the winger has featured in 25 matches, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

And it’s clear to see that many at Goodison Park wouldn’t be sad to see him go with some blasting him as being one of their worst-ever signings.

Here’s what supporters have been saying about the report…

Another great signing by Steve Walsh — Nic (@Lewindowksi) May 11, 2020

Too much for that braindead pace merchant tbh. https://t.co/D9noI40shd — Raumdeuter. (@exiledtoffee) May 11, 2020

A catastrophic signing by the club. — Stu Walsh (@stuwalsh1) May 11, 2020

Just rip his contract up. Another disastrous signing by koeman/Walsh. I think clubs will think 3millions a bit steep too. — Paul Hayes (@PaulHay73742904) May 10, 2020

What a waste this was . Just glad we didnt get the other clown from palace last summer — Danny (@DannyGelda) May 10, 2020

Think they’ve been a bit greedy here. — Ben (@eton5s) May 10, 2020

Our worst premier league signing imo. — ⚽️ Greg 🎧 (@bracewellsboots) May 10, 2020

Koeman made some absolutely terrible signings — Jay Kennedy (@JayKennedyEFC) May 10, 2020

