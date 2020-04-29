Everton fans react to reported Donny van de Beek interest

Everton’s summer plans have seemingly been put in motion whilst the Premier League has endured a downtime without any match action, and fans at Goodison Park have been reacting to the latest transfer news emerging this week.

According to Le 10 Sport, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has asked the club to look at Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as a potential signing.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

And the speculation has divided Everton fans completely with some believing he’d be a fantastic arrival whilst others were worried that he would be another Davy Klaassen.

The 23-year-old maestro has been a key figure for Ajax over the last few seasons – he was part of the squad to make the Champions League semi-final, and has scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this term.

Should Everton push for Donny van de Beek?

100% Vote No way Vote

Newcastle United are said to hold interest in him whilst Mundo Deportivo suggest he could be available for €50m (£44m) before listing Juventus and Manchester United as other plausible destinations.

Here’s what those in Merseyside have been saying…

Klassen 2.0 — jay (@jasonbefc) April 28, 2020

Nah. Van de Beek absolutely runs that midfield — Woody (@Woody_Whitaker1) April 28, 2020

Na this guy actually has talent — dylan davies (@dylanjd14) April 28, 2020

Good young player im wud be great buy thst like, 👏👍🤞 — SiPatto82 (@SPatto82) April 28, 2020

Anyone else gettin deja vu — Ben Halewood (@ben_halewood) April 28, 2020

Awesome player, will be hard to bring him to Everton though, as huge clubs are definitely circling — Nathan Witmer (@N8_the_Gr8e) April 29, 2020

Great player already… Would love him here… I'm surprised that he's still at Ajax!! — Quidam (@LucasGrzymski) April 28, 2020

AND in other news, Everton backed to make a sensational move for ex-Liverpool STAR…