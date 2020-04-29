Everton’s summer plans have seemingly been put in motion whilst the Premier League has endured a downtime without any match action, and fans at Goodison Park have been reacting to the latest transfer news emerging this week.
According to Le 10 Sport, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has asked the club to look at Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as a potential signing.
And the speculation has divided Everton fans completely with some believing he’d be a fantastic arrival whilst others were worried that he would be another Davy Klaassen.
The 23-year-old maestro has been a key figure for Ajax over the last few seasons – he was part of the squad to make the Champions League semi-final, and has scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this term.
Newcastle United are said to hold interest in him whilst Mundo Deportivo suggest he could be available for €50m (£44m) before listing Juventus and Manchester United as other plausible destinations.
Here’s what those in Merseyside have been saying…
Klassen 2.0
— jay (@jasonbefc) April 28, 2020
Dutch Naismith https://t.co/qgJR5KXDmr
— Cameron Ashurst (@Cam_Ashurst1878) April 28, 2020
Nah. Van de Beek absolutely runs that midfield
— Woody (@Woody_Whitaker1) April 28, 2020
Please https://t.co/LJqayFEt2Z
— jake (@JakeFoeldes) April 28, 2020
Na this guy actually has talent
— dylan davies (@dylanjd14) April 28, 2020
— Scott Hawkins (@Hawxdog) April 28, 2020
Good young player im wud be great buy thst like, 👏👍🤞
— SiPatto82 (@SPatto82) April 28, 2020
Anyone else gettin deja vu
— Ben Halewood (@ben_halewood) April 28, 2020
Awesome player, will be hard to bring him to Everton though, as huge clubs are definitely circling
— Nathan Witmer (@N8_the_Gr8e) April 29, 2020
Great player already… Would love him here… I'm surprised that he's still at Ajax!!
— Quidam (@LucasGrzymski) April 28, 2020
