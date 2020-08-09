Everton: 2019/20 Season Quiz

Everton made ambitious moves in the transfer market prior to the start of the season, with big signings such as Alex Iwobi, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and young starlet Moise Kean from European giants Juventus, showing the club’s intent to try and contend for a spot for European football next season.

Marco Silva had a tough start to the campaign and the results weren’t particularly going the club’s way, and come the beginning of December after a disappointing 5-2 loss to rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby, the Portuguese manager was sacked and was eventually replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian started life well, but results soon began to dip again and the Toffees found themselves finishing in 12th place – nowhere near the spots for Europa League football, despite their expectations.

With the ups and downs causing a turbulent season, how much can you remember from their 2019/20 season?