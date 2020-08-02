After a strong start to his time at Everton, Marco Silva was ambitious about where he could take the club having finished in 8th just the season prior.

Results failed to materialise, however, and at the beginning of December, the Portuguese manager was sacked and was eventually replaced with the highly coveted Carlo Ancelotti – a bit of a coup for Everton fans and a big shock to those of every other club in the league.

Form slowly improved, and at one point Everton were even in contention for a spot towards European football next season – this slowly dimmed, and the club eventually finished 12th after the resumption of football at the beginning of June.

Here we’ll take a look together at those moments that made Everton’s season – from the players to the goals and everything in between, this is Everton’s 2019/20 season review…