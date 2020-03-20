Everton’s major problem under Ancelotti and Silva

After their difficult start to the season under Marco Silva, Everton had enjoyed a fairly impressive revival under Carlo Ancelotti until the world of football was put on hold.

The Toffees find themselves in 12th place in the Premier League, but have suffered just three defeats in the top-flight since Ancelotti’s appointment back in late December – even those were against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

But whilst the Italian’s arrival has heralded an upturn in form and results, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss has still yet to solve one of the Merseyside club’s major problem – their defending at set-pieces.

As per Whoscored, Everton have conceded twelve goals from dead-ball situations – the joint-second worst of any team in the Premier League, with only newly-promoted Aston Villa letting in more with 14.

It points to a team that is still defensively disorganised, and has no real leaders taking charge of situations. It says a lot that even despite boasting physically imposing centre-backs like Yerry Mina (6 foot 4) and Michael Keane (6 foot 2), the Toffees remain one of the worst in the division at such a crucial part of the game.

Jordan Pickford may carry a lot of blame on his shoulders for his howlers this season, but conceding from set-pieces is something that should force people to look at both Silva and Ancelotti in particular.

The manager of course is the one who decided whether to defend zonal or to man-mark, and so for them not to put in the required work on the training ground to ensure everything is absolutely perfect and secure, is a failure on their parts.

If Everton don’t buck up their ideas sooner rather than later, than all their hard work at the other end of the pitch (only eight sides have scored more than them), will just simply go to waste.

