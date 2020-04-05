Everton fans discuss links with Real Madrid’s Bale and James

Is it any surprise that Everton are being linked with moves for Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez?

Ever since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as manager at Goodison Park, the Toffees have automatically received a step-up in reputation, and according to the latest transfer talk, they are aiming very high indeed.

Spanish publication Marca have claimed that Ancelotti’s side have drawn up a shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window, and that both Bale and Rodriguez amongst the group of names being considered.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

The report adds that Bale’s salary could potentially be a sticking point, and that “although Farhad Moshiri appears willing to offer a long contract to the pair in order to twist their arms, it seems an ambitious move to go for the Madrid duo.”

After hearing about the news, Everton fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation, and some very sarcastic and joking about the whole thing.

Sorry lads prefer Walcott and Delph — Big Fella Yerry (@MainManMina) April 3, 2020

Father play Walcott than Bale — Gilroy (@AlexGilroyElbow) April 3, 2020

Naaaaaaa give me Schneiderlin and Coleman please. — Jay1878 (@jvas1878) April 3, 2020

Must be season ticket time again. Good old Bill — ANTHONY WISHART☀ (@WISHY7GO) April 3, 2020

A couple of supporters insisted they should swerve a move for Bale in particular due to him being very expensive and liable to end up being injured.

Swerve Bale. Would be a very expensive liability on the physios table — Skelly (@n_based) April 3, 2020

For former Spurs players, he is already in a low quality condition. Have frequent injury problems Wages are too expensive. It’s not worth it. — Qtoro Blue (@toffees_tiger) April 3, 2020

One Everton fan however appeared to be a little more optimistic and insisted that the club has to “aim high” in order to challenge for trophies.

We’ve got to aim high if we ever want to challenge for things! Hope this is true, COYB! — Paul (@paulwill80) April 3, 2020

Whether it comes to fruition or not, it’s still a rather major statement of intent that Ancelotti is supposedly targeting two high-profile superstars like Bale and Rodriguez.

His name and profile means the Toffees can attract bigger and better players, and if he feels like he can be the key to luring them to Goodison Park, then it may be worth the ride.

Meanwhile, Everton fans react to reports about this ace.