Everton must beat Arsenal to sign Axel Disasi

According to Goal journalist Charles Watts, Everton are interested in signing Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi.

What’s the word?

Disasi has been heavily linked with a move to Everton’s Premier League rivals Arsenal in recent months, but it appears the Toffees have now set their sights on the 22-year-old too.

Speaking during a Q&A on Youtube, Watts said: “Axel Disasi, another young French defender, probably available from Stade de Reims for about €13m (£11.8m). Attracting a lot of interest from England, Southampton have been looking at him, Everton, Wolves and also a lots of interest from abroad.”

Imagine him and Mina

At 6 foot 3, Disasi is as imposing as they come, and his performances in Ligue 1 for Reims has been nothing short of exemplary. Despite only being 22, he has been a mainstay of the French side’s defence, averaging 1.2 tackles and one interception per game in the league.

His former coach at Paris FC, Jean-Luc Vasseur waxed lyrical about his abilities, saying: “I realised quickly that he had great potential. I have rarely seen such serenity in such a young player. In addition to his athleticism, his great quality is his intelligence. He quickly understands.”

That key point Vasseur makes about Disasi’s reading of the game is exactly why Everton must surely fend off their rivals for his signature. Having him alongside the equally as dominant Yerry Mina at the back, could see the making of a formidable back-line at Goodison Park.

Mina can be his usual aggressive self – he has won an impressive 64% of his duels this season in the Premier League – whilst Disasi can be the more refined defender, intercepting passes before using his technical ability to keep things moving – he has averaged 55.3 passes at an accuracy of 84.6%.

It’s a combination that has all the hallmarks of being particularly strong for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and why getting a deal over the line may be a game-changer.