Everton could make huge statement by landing Gareth Bale

According to Marca, Everton have Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale on their shortlist of transfer targets for this summer.

What’s the word?

Ever since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as manager back in December, the mood around Goodison Park has lifted. The Toffees have been in far better form under the Italian, losing only to Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League in that time.

And with him being a household name in European football thanks to the countless domestic and European trophies he has won as manager, Everton have seemingly upped the ante when it comes to potential transfer targets.

Spanish publication Marca claim that both Bale and James Rodriguez feature on the Toffees’ shortlist, but “although Farhad Moshiri appears willing to offer a long contract to the pair in order to twist their arms, it seems an ambitious move to go for the Madrid duo.”

Sign of ambition

Talk about a move to send shockwaves around both the Premier League and Europe.

If Everton somehow manage to prise Bale away from Madrid, it would be the biggest evidence of just how far Ancelotti has taken Everton in such a short space of time.

The Italian’s arrival as manager alone took the Merseyside club’s reputation up a level, and for them to potentially get Bale too, would be a statement of serious ambition.

The Toffees have largely been hit-and-miss when it comes to the transfer market under the Moshiri era, with shrewd signings like Lucas Digne and Richarlison, being undermined by players like Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Bale’s track record speaks for itself, and aside from the commercial advantages of pulling off such a coup, he would also be a major step-up in quality too – after all, this is a man who scored one of the great Champions League final goals against Liverpool (and that’s certainly something that will have already endeared him to Everton fans).

Getting Bale – who earns a reported £350k-a-week – to sign would be one of the defining moments of Moshiri’s time. Whilst bringing in a world-renowned manager in Ancelotti on board is one thing, signing a bona-fide superstar from Madrid would simply complete Everton’s transformation and be the ultimate symbol of their resurgence.

