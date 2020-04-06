Everton face competition from Leicester for Santamaria

According to The Daily Express, Everton are set to face competition from fellow Premier League side Leicester for midfielder Baptiste Santamaria.

What’s the word?

Reports in recent months had suggested Carlo Ancelotti’s side were looking at a potential move for Santamaria in the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Now, The Daily Express have revealed that whilst the Toffees have continued to watch the Angers ace, they are now set to face a battle for his signature from Leicester.

The report claims that the Foxes are keeping tabs on Santamaria, and that they have been “keeping a careful eye on him in the last few months”, with La Liga sides Sevilla and Villareal also taking a keen interest in him.

Priority

Given how Morgan Schneiderlin has struggled massively at Goodison Park and arguably needs to be sold this summer, Everton desperately need to tie up a move for Santamaria.

The 25-year-old has been an ever-present for Angers this season, failing to complete the full 90 minutes in just one of the French side’s 28 Ligue 1 games.

He has been one of the best defensive-minded players in France, with his impressive average of 3.3 tackles per game putting him in joint-fourth amongst all players in the division.

Having someone like him to screen the Everton back-line could ensure Ancelotti’s side don’t suffer dismal defeats like the one against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Having an anchor man to just sit and protect would allow the Toffees’ more flair players the chance to shine further forward. It’s no surprise that only five teams have let in more than their abysmal total of 46 goals in the top-flight.

It’s exactly why they need to be very wary of sides both in the Premier League and abroad jumping ahead of them in the race to sign the £8.1m-rated Santamaria.

