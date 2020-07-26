Everton fans react to transfer update on Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti

As Everton head into the final game of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, Carlo Ancelotti will surely already have one eye on how he can look to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign in September.

And according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), the Toffees have recently registered their interest in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

The report claims that prior to the Frenchman’s latest injury setback, both Everton and fellow Premier League side West Ham contacted Barcelona about Umtiti’s situation, with the defender himself being made aware of the interest.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

Whilst before it was suggested the 6 foot star would not be sold, Mundo Deportivo now suggest that Umtiti’s exit from the Camp Nou is inevitable.

And after hearing about the latest update on the France World Cup winner’s future, Everton fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

No Nono no — holty (@mickyholt) July 25, 2020

Some Everton fans took issue with Umtiti’s injury record, with him missing 63 games in just four seasons with Barcelona.

More injury prone than Delph — EFCTweeter (@EFCTweeter1878) July 25, 2020

On loan sure thing. His injury record is quite dodgy so wouldn’t sign him up permanently from the off — Cam🌹 (@Monolini) July 25, 2020

Good player but dont need any more injury prone players — Ryan Sangster (@Sangster_Ryan_D) July 26, 2020

Would have to make sure it was a loan with his injury history — Gary Mc (@garymc_2) July 25, 2020

A couple of Toffees fans urged the club not to go after another Barcelona “flop”, a reference to how the club signed Yerry Mina from the Catalan giants for a reported £27.1m.

No more Barcelona flops please. — Brain Lewis (@PrincipalBLewis) July 25, 2020

Nah we already have one cb from barca who is never fit — Hawk ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Hawk_silva) July 25, 2020

Unsurprisingly, some Everton fans are concerned by the prospect of signing Umtiti, given his injury record.

But whilst his fitness is certainly is in question, his ability cannot be. Eric Abidal called him a “world-class” player, whilst his fellow French compatriot Andre-Pierre Gignac said he has the “quality to start for Barcelona“.

If Everton snatch him up this summer, then it could be a major coup.