Everton’s Muhamed Besic could be a surprise for Ancelotti

When Everton confirmed that they had signed Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Bundesliga side Mainz for a reported £25m, the Toffees may have thought they had found the perfect successor to Idrissa Gueye.

The latter of course had joined PSG, so there was certainly an opening in the first-team squad for a midfielder to help bring that defensive edge in the engine room.

Unfortunately for the Merseyside club, Gbamin’s debut campaign at Goodison Park has been disrupted completely by a hamstring injury he picked up in late August, which according to Transfermarkt, has caused him to miss a total of 26 games.

It all means that the Ivory Coast international has played just two times for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and ahead of next season, he will have to try and prove himself.

But one man who could well come out of the shadows to surprise the current Everton boss, is Muhamed Besic.

The Bosnian was sent out on loan to fellow Premier League side Sheffield United this season, and whilst he hasn’t been a regular starter for the team, he has previously shown that he can certainly put his foot in.

He has an impressive career average of two tackles per game, and having someone like him in the middle of the park could allow more creative players like Andre Gomes to have a bit more freedom to thrive.

It has been a few years since Besic has been seen at Goodison Park, with the two previous campaigns before this one seeing him on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough.

But with Gbamin struggling with injuries, and Morgan Schneiderlin certainly not proving his worth, perhaps Ancelotti should give Besic one last chance to impress.

