Everton’s Yannick Bolasie swoop a major Steve Walsh disaster

When Yannick Bolasie made the switch from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace to Everton back in the summer of 2016, then Toffees manager Ronald Koeman spoke glowingly of his latest recruit.

He said: “Yannick is a player who has been a long time on my radar because he’s the type of winger I like – fast, strong and he can play different positions in the forward line.”

The winger had spent four seasons at Selhurst Park, and was a Premier League proven option, so the transition to Goodison Park should surely not have been a major one for him to get used to.

But instead, the man signed by £25m signed under Steve Walsh’s time at the club, has been a major disaster.

He has played just 32 times in his time at Goodison Park, scoring a measly two goals and providing just four assists. It all means that Bolasie has actually cost the Toffees a staggering £12.5m per goal.

Such has been the nature of his woeful Everton career, that he finds himself out on loan for the second consecutive season, and for his third different team: he spent the first-half of last year at Aston Villa, before moving to Anderlecht, whilst this year has seen him feature for Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

It has all been a bit of a catastrophe on the part of the Toffees. They may have thought they were getting a winger who could provide them with a touch of magic, but instead it’s Carlo Ancelotti’s side who have been hoodwinked the most.

It’s now incredibly difficult to see how Bolasie can have a long-term future on Merseyside, and it may well be the case that he walks out of the exit door sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, this Everton ace is still draining money at the club.