While there may be no action on the pitch to stick your teeth into there is still plenty of activity online to satiate your appetite for football, and all things Everton.

From transfers to player activity, there is still no shortage of news and though Football FanCast will keep you up to date, there are a number of Twitter accounts which can allow you to share your opinion on matters and get involved in the discussion.

Fan pages are brilliant for that, and can allow you to reminisce about former players, managers, or perhaps even stand-out games – though there haven’t been too many of those this season.

Journalists are also doing their best to keep you informed and frequently publicise the Q&A sessions they hold, which is obviously a perfect opportunity to send across any queries you may hold about what is going on behind the scenes.

Here are five Twitter accounts to follow if you want to stay in the loop in regard to the Toffees.

As their bio indicates, TheGwladysSt provides fans with up to date news, transfer rumours and opinion, and do an effective job in doing so. Today for example they have shared a report linking Ciro Immobile to the club.

As well as that, they also like to post videos of former Everton goals and matches, which is ideal for anyone who prefers looking back on fonder memories.

O’Keeffe is an Everton writer for The Atheltic and typically posts up engaging articles on his page. They can often be focused on transfers but also updates on issues like the recent managerial change, the ongoing situation with the stadium, as well as in depth interviews with current and former players.

Like his colleague above, this journalist also writes for The Athletic but tends to be a bit more engaging with fans online and could be one to pose questions to if you want his view or answers on a specific subject.

His articles also vary and can be a great source of information during the current period without football, so be sure to stay up to date with the content he is publishing by giving him a follow.

Toffee TV are great at covering Everton matters that often fly under the radar and could easily be missed.

Take for example this weekend, where Moise Kean called up a Toffee supporter to wish her a happy Mother’s Day, or a video throwback such as Everton’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City in 2008.

Similarly to other fan pages, Everton Blue Army posts a range of content, but often likes to share what players and former players have been up to, which is particularly insightful during this period.

They are particularly useful for posing question to fans, leading to multiple different discussions taking place, so it is the place to be if you have a gripe to share about the Toffees now.

