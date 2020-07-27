Everton can prove their ambition to Ancelotti with Samuel Umtiti

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Everton have registered their interest in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

What’s the word?

Having wrapped up the Premier League season with a disappointing home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt be relieved that the transfer window will give him a chance to bring some new faces into the squad.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, one man who they have already expressed an interest in signing, is Umtiti. They claim that along with fellow Premier League side West Ham, the Toffees contacted Barcelona to let them know about the Frenchman before his latest injury setback.

Should Everton sign Umtiti?

Yes Vote No Vote

It was initially suggested that the Catalan giants were not keen on letting him go, but it’s now revealed that a summer exit is considered inevitable.

Ambition

Whilst Umtiti’s injury record is certainly something to be concerned about, there’s no question that bringing him to Goodison Park would be the kind of statement-making move that would show Ancelotti that Everton mean business.

The defender has won numerous trophies at club level with Barcelona, including two La Liga titles, two domestic cups, and another pair of super cups too – that’s not to mention the World Cup he helped win with France back in 2018.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

This is a player who has built up a winning mentality playing for one of the best sides in European football, and that level of reputation is something that would get people to sit up and take notice.

The Toffees have been linked in recent months with Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, but Umtiti would be an undoubted step-up in profile. Ancelotti has worked with big players at some big clubs, and the Frenchman fits that to a tee.

Everton can really show their manager that they mean business this summer by signing someone who is a winner himself.