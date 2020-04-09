Everton could pull off major coup with Cengiz Under signing

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Everton are interested in signing AS Roma winger Cengiz Under this summer.

What’s the word?

The upcoming transfer window will be Carlo Ancelotti’s second in charge of the Toffees, following his appointment as Marco Silva’s permanent successor back in December.

And according to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, the Merseyside outfit have set their sights on bringing Turkey international Under to Goodison Park.

The report claims Premier League rivals Tottenham are also interested in securing his signature, but that Everton are the “most motivated” in the race to sign him, especially as Ancelotti “liked him already at Napoli”.

Step up

Everton’s options on the right-hand side is certainly somewhat lacking in quality. Theo Walcott has played there 25 times this campaign, but has scored just one goal whilst only providing three assists.

Under could help solve that issue for Ancelotti. The Turkish ace is naturally left-footed and would offer a different dimension to the likes of Walcott and Bernard.

Despite not getting too many opportunities to impress with Roma this season, the 22-year-old still boasts an impressive average of 1.7 shots, 1.6 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per game in the Italian top-flight.

Considerably younger than Walcott (now 31), Under would fit in well with the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who are both still developing and growing as players.

Unlike Under, Walcott has shown no real sign of bringing anything to the table when on the pitch, averaging just 1.3 shots, 0.6 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per game in the Premier League – all of those much lower than what the Turkish winger has managed.

It’s exactly why Marcel Brands should fend off Spurs’ interest to sign the £21.6m-rated ace. Turkey icon Emre Belozoglu once described the 5 foot 8 Under as a “talent that can reach the very top” – Everton could be the team to benefit the most from that.

Meanwhile, Everton face competition from Premier League rivals for this ace.