Everton manager Sean Dyche has been urged not to drop Demarai Gray from his side following his recent display in the draw away to Nottingham Forest.

Why hasn't Gray been playing for Everton?

The 26-year-old had been dropped from the starting XI in recent weeks on the back of a poor run of form which had seen him score just three goals in 23 league appearances (via Transfermarkt).

However, he did make his return to the starting XI on the weekend at the City Ground and he provided Dyche with an almost instant response with a goal inside the opening 10 minutes.

This was the forward's first start under the new Everton boss and also his first goal under the former Burnley man having only earned three substitute appearances prior to Sunday's draw.

And on the back of the goal, Alan Brazil has spoken on TalkSport about his desire to see Dyche continue with Gray up front feeling he could be the player to help keep Everton afloat this season:

"I was pleased he's playing again. Sean left him out before and I'm like... I'm not having a go at Sean, no way because Sean's battle-hardened, he knows what he's doing.

"But I just thought, if you're looking for a special goal or winner, three points, then I thought Gray's got to play."

What could Gray offer Dyche playing up front?

The Toffees have had major issues up top this season with their lack of goals perhaps the biggest reason behind the club's struggles at the bottom end of the table.

Naturally, attention will turn to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury issues which have seen him sidelined for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, in his absence, there has not been any player who has really stepped up to the mark with Gray their top scorer on six goals for the campaign.

And what is even more worrying is the next top scorer is Anthony Gordon with three goals and he left the club back in January to join Newcastle United.

Everton's summer signing Neal Maupay has proven to be a huge disappointment having only returned one goal in his 19 Premier League appearances.

Gray has been shifted about in this Everton side a lot this season through playing across a number of positions.

But with a tough run of fixtures coming up, it will be interesting to see whether Dyche sticks with the 26-year-old as the starting striker.

Gray also scored from the centre-forward role in the Carabao Cup clash against Fleetwood Town earlier in the season and netted as the second-striker against Manchester City, so it does feel as if he could thrive through the middle.