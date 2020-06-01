Everton fans discuss Allan transfer report

Everton fans have been left torn by a fresh transfer claim this week.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Toffees is the ‘most likely destination’ of Napoli midfielder Allan this summer as the Brazilian lynchpin could link up with his former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Goodison Park ever since Ancelotti was appointed back in December.

Should Allan reunite with Ancelotti at Everton?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

But it appears as if signing him would divide opinion amongst those in the blue ends of Merseyside with them debating the move on Twitter and Instagram.

Some would love to see him at the club, especially given the injury blow to Jean-Philippe Gbamin last week. The summer signing has played just 135 minutes all season and will now be out for another six months.

We need a monster in the middle of the park 💪🏻⚽️ — Stephen Brown (@Browny8EFC) May 31, 2020

Should go all out regardless Allan’s quality — budjimb (@BudJimB) May 31, 2020

Yes — Goodison10 (@Goodison101) May 31, 2020

I think so and then re assess in the summer but he could give us 2 excellent years service that’s what you got to think — TheProSpartanGamer (@prospartangamer) May 31, 2020

For the right price his pros outweigh his cons. More than 20mill then I’d say no, we could be wiser with the money. He’d certainly bring experience in a 442, played for Carlo before, he’s a leader, has stamina tanacity, good tackler passer etc but with his age it’s about price — Leigh Evans (@LeighEvans_2) May 31, 2020

I would but depends on the price. Seen him boss the game against Liverpool in the champions leauge. Can get around the pitch aswell — jamie byrom (@jamie_byrom) May 31, 2020

@theo_ath02: “Brilliant signing if we can pull it off. Slots into the midfield nicely”

@jakebone15: “Baller”

@paul.scanlan61: “That’s midfield sorted 💙 “

Allan, who is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, has played just 24 times this campaign where he has averaged three tackles, 0.8 clearances and 0.7 interceptions across Serie A and the Champions League, via WhoScored.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

FranceFootball claim that Napoli could be willing to let him leave for €40m (£35.9m) this summer, but that sort of financial deal isn’t something that many seem to agree with at Goodison Park.

We haven’t got the money to even if we wanted to. — The Black Watch (@RupertsTower1) May 31, 2020

No…not for the price at his age, wouldn’t make financial sense as wouldn’t have any sell on value — Gareth Bingham (@woodbridgemonk) May 31, 2020

Unless Napoli decide to be sensible and stop asking stupid prices, i cant see him going anywhere tbh. — Matt ♿️ (@Matt_S_1982) May 31, 2020

Not a chance. He’ll cost far more than we can afford (fee and wages).

Midfield will be added too via cheap relative Unknown’s. — Matt (@africansunset73) May 31, 2020

@longmorecolin: “Asking too much for his age as no sell-on fee. Plus wages mega so can’t see it happening.”

@ray.sherry3: “Meh 👍 “

The Toffees’ midfield is arguably their weakest position given how poorly exposed it was in the absence of Andre Gomes this term, so Ancelotti could well do with an addition or two in the role – even more so after Gbamin blow.

Bringing the Brazilian over from his old club makes a ton of sense, it just remains to be seen how the club will operate the transfer market this summer given the potential financial implications post-pandemic.

AND in other news, Everton fans desperate to see former STAR return amid reports…