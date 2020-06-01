 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans discuss Allan transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 06:31pm

Everton fans have been left torn by a fresh transfer claim this week.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Toffees is the ‘most likely destination’ of Napoli midfielder Allan this summer as the Brazilian lynchpin could link up with his former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Goodison Park ever since Ancelotti was appointed back in December.

Should Allan reunite with Ancelotti at Everton?

Yes please!

Yes please!

No thanks!

No thanks!

But it appears as if signing him would divide opinion amongst those in the blue ends of Merseyside with them debating the move on Twitter and Instagram.

Some would love to see him at the club, especially given the injury blow to Jean-Philippe Gbamin last week. The summer signing has played just 135 minutes all season and will now be out for another six months.

@theo_ath02: “Brilliant signing if we can pull it off. Slots into the midfield nicely”

@jakebone15: Baller”

@paul.scanlan61: “That’s midfield sorted 💙

Allan, who is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, has played just 24 times this campaign where he has averaged three tackles, 0.8 clearances and 0.7 interceptions across Serie A and the Champions League, via WhoScored.

FranceFootball claim that Napoli could be willing to let him leave for €40m (£35.9m) this summer, but that sort of financial deal isn’t something that many seem to agree with at Goodison Park.

@longmorecolin: “Asking too much for his age as no sell-on fee. Plus wages mega so can’t see it happening.”

@ray.sherry3: “Meh 👍

The Toffees’ midfield is arguably their weakest position given how poorly exposed it was in the absence of Andre Gomes this term, so Ancelotti could well do with an addition or two in the role – even more so after Gbamin blow.

Bringing the Brazilian over from his old club makes a ton of sense, it just remains to be seen how the club will operate the transfer market this summer given the potential financial implications post-pandemic.

