Everton fans desperate for Idrissa Gueye return

Everton fans have been drooling over the prospect of landing one of their former players this week after fresh reports emerged about his future at his current club.

According to French football journalist @JordanM_Choco, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye should a ‘great’ offer come in for him this summer.

Should Everton try to bring Idrissa Gueye back to the club?

Absolutely! Vote No, move on Vote

The 30-year-old swapped Goodison Park for the Ligue 1 champions in the summer for £30m and has made 28 starts for them in all competitions, via WhoScored.

Gueye is averaging 3.2 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and one key pass per game across France’s top tier and the Champions League, which only highlights the bite that Carlo Ancelotti has lacked in midfield this campaign.

Morgan Schneiderlin, who many in Merseyside want rid of, ranks best for tackles per match with 2.1 and he’s only started 12 times all season.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

It remains to be seen what sort of fee PSG would command for the industrious lynchpin with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £21.6m. He still has three years to run on his current contract.

Going by the following reaction, you’d struggle to find a member of the Toffees faithful that wouldn’t want Gueye back in the blue colours of Merseyside.

Here’s what has been said…

I’ll walk to Paris to pick the Senegalese prince up and carry him home like a newborn. — Sean (@Dogan1878) May 24, 2020

Take every cent we have and buy him back IMMEDIATELY!!!! — GD (@Bored__thriller) May 24, 2020

People saying no to him cause he’s 30. If your saying you don’t want him cause of that but happy to have Fabian Delph being here then footy isn’t for you. He’s the type of player we need in the middle. — Josh Carrington (@_JoshCarrington) May 24, 2020

Anyone better than schneiderlin and delph will do me — nath🇧🇷 (@hesBrazilian) May 24, 2020

get him back — andrew hughes (@amhughes72) May 24, 2020

Oh hell yeah — Andrew P (@rpcdrag0n) May 24, 2020

Ridiculous question. Il go get him from the airport — Ali Bell (@B3Bell) May 24, 2020

In an absolute heartbeat. Get the man back home — Toffee David (@Toffee_David) May 24, 2020

Him and Gomes back in the middle 👌👌👌 — BlueBorn1878 (@DixieBlue1878) May 24, 2020

Gana Gueye Free to leave PSG .. Do whatever you can to get that man back @Everton . He has been the biggest miss in that midfield — @JohnPatrickEFC (@JPEMEFC1878) May 24, 2020

AND in other news, Everton fans torn by interest in coveted COLOSSUS…