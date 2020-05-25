 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans desperate for Idrissa Gueye return

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 25/5/2020 | 06:15pm

Everton fans have been drooling over the prospect of landing one of their former players this week after fresh reports emerged about his future at his current club.

According to French football journalist @JordanM_Choco, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye should a ‘great’ offer come in for him this summer.

Should Everton try to bring Idrissa Gueye back to the club?

Absolutely!

No, move on

The 30-year-old swapped Goodison Park for the Ligue 1 champions in the summer for £30m and has made 28 starts for them in all competitions, via WhoScored.

Gueye is averaging 3.2 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and one key pass per game across France’s top tier and the Champions League, which only highlights the bite that Carlo Ancelotti has lacked in midfield this campaign.

Morgan Schneiderlin, who many in Merseyside want rid of, ranks best for tackles per match with 2.1 and he’s only started 12 times all season.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee PSG would command for the industrious lynchpin with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £21.6m. He still has three years to run on his current contract.

Going by the following reaction, you’d struggle to find a member of the Toffees faithful that wouldn’t want Gueye back in the blue colours of Merseyside.

Here’s what has been said…

