Everton fans destroy ex-player Ashley Williams on Twitter

Everton supporters have delivered their honest verdicts on former centre-back Ashley Williams on social media this week after one account asked them to describe him using one word.

The 35-year-old is now in the Championship plying his trade with Bristol City but was at Goodison Park for three years after being signed by Ronald Koeman in 2016 for £12m.

Who has been the better centre-back for Everton?

Ashley Williams Vote Michael Keane Vote

Williams played 73 times for the Toffees and clearly he failed to leave that much of a positive mark on the fanbase with some lambasting him for being a “liability” as well as a “carthorse.”

The Welshman even occasionally donned the captain’s armband during the 2017/18 season with the Merseyside outfit competing in Europe too.

Another ex-boss, Marco Silva, released Williams during the summer following his loan spell at Stoke City, also in the Championship.

Not many fans had anything good to say about him at all, here’s what has been said…

Carthorse — andrew (@AMEFC1) May 20, 2020

Shambolic — Jamie Yates (@mrjamieyates) May 20, 2020

Liability — Jay Cluskey (@JayMcCluskey74) May 20, 2020

Disgrace — Dan Whitehead (@DanWhitehead2) May 20, 2020

Overweight. — Bagpuss The Vigilant (@Bagpuss29300189) May 20, 2020

And to think he wore the Captain’s arm band – makes me sick. — ToffeeRon (@ToffeeRon) May 20, 2020

Underachieverlosthiswaynotverylikeable — Steve Wainwright (@wainyuno) May 20, 2020

Fraud — احمد دغيم 🇪🇬 (@ADoghem) May 20, 2020

Useless — vinnie whatley (@VinnieWhatley) May 20, 2020

Diabolical — Nathan (@Nathan33NDJ) May 20, 2020

Donkey — Chris andrews (@bigshamonka) May 20, 2020

Fraudster — Bazley10 (@bazley10) May 20, 2020

