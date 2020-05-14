Everton fans discuss Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Twitter

Everton supporters have been getting involved in a Dominic Calvert-Lewin debate on Twitter this week and it has resulted in comparisons to former Toffees strikers.

Names such as Graeme Sharp, Nikica Jelavic and Bob Latchford were all mentioned.

Who does DCL remind you of most?

Marcus Bent Vote Graeme Sharp Vote Nikica Jelavic Vote Bob Latchford Vote

The 23-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Goodison Park having bagged 15 goals in 32 appearances, and has thrived under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti with over half coming since the Italian was appointed, via Transfermarkt.

Calvert-Lewin was signed for £1.5m from Sheffield United in 2016 and was part of the England U20 squad that won the World Cup in 2017. He’s now valued at £21.6m as per Transfermarkt.

And whilst he is yet to feature for Gareth Southgate’s senior Three Lions side, there were solid calls from the media over him being on the radar for a potential call up ahead of Euro 2020 – and with that being put back a year, it could bolster his chances even more should he enjoy another impressive campaign.

Here’s what fans have been saying about him…

Jelavic. Another player who had one good season — Fred C. Dobbs (@terrifyinglogic) May 14, 2020

Young Sharpy no doubt https://t.co/z8BJI64Jek — Bainesy (@Bainesy38579264) May 14, 2020

A young graham sharp dcl looks stronger than when sharpy started i remember watching him and thought he looked a bit weak some blossomed tho into best everton striker pre war — craig johno (@cjohno1001) May 14, 2020

A young sharp. — Tom Perry (@tomperry51) May 14, 2020

Duncan Ferguson — mark nash (@markey1978) May 14, 2020

Already bettered fergusons best tally for a season — ²⁰ (@H_OwensJK20) May 14, 2020

Coleman… when he first came into the team he was awful i had no hopes for the lad until his return from loan at blackpool I was a big DCL doubter but always edmit when am wrong, hes impressed me this season — Danny (@DannyUTFT) May 14, 2020

Sharpy, he has better feet than Sharpy at his age but his movement, ability and effort puts me in mind of him. — Kenny H (@HarperKenny) May 14, 2020

Marcus bent — Ollie Stedman (@oliverstedman) May 14, 2020

Sharp, or Latchford — Yorkshire Toffees (@YToffees) May 14, 2020

I’ve said all along he finds me of Sharpy. A few wonder volleys and the prophecy is complete 😉 — Stoveytheblue71 (@stoveytheblue71) May 14, 2020

Bob Latchford — Mike Langford (@MikeLangford17) May 14, 2020

