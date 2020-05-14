 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans discuss Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Twitter

Everton fans discuss Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Twitter

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 06:15pm

Everton supporters have been getting involved in a Dominic Calvert-Lewin debate on Twitter this week and it has resulted in comparisons to former Toffees strikers.

Names such as Graeme Sharp, Nikica Jelavic and Bob Latchford were all mentioned.

Who does DCL remind you of most?

Marcus Bent

Marcus Bent

Graeme Sharp

Graeme Sharp

Nikica Jelavic

Nikica Jelavic

Bob Latchford

Bob Latchford

The 23-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Goodison Park having bagged 15 goals in 32 appearances, and has thrived under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti with over half coming since the Italian was appointed, via Transfermarkt.

Calvert-Lewin was signed for £1.5m from Sheffield United in 2016 and was part of the England U20 squad that won the World Cup in 2017. He’s now valued at £21.6m as per Transfermarkt.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

And whilst he is yet to feature for Gareth Southgate’s senior Three Lions side, there were solid calls from the media over him being on the radar for a potential call up ahead of Euro 2020 – and with that being put back a year, it could bolster his chances even more should he enjoy another impressive campaign.

Here’s what fans have been saying about him…

AND in other news, Richarlison fires transfer message to Romelu Lukaku

Article title: Everton fans discuss Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Twitter

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 