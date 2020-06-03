 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans discuss Michael Keane on 3-year anniversary

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 3/6/2020 | 06:30pm

Everton fans have been embroiled in another debate this week after Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary of the club signing centre-back Michael Keane.

The Toffees landed the defender in a then club-record-equalling £30m from Premier League rivals Burnley.

But it seems as if the Englishman divides opinion at Goodison Park.

Some supporters have acknowledged his impact at the Merseyside outfit…

The 27-year-old has become a regular for the Toffees ever since his move, featuring in a total of 98 matches, whilst this season he’s been first-choice centre-back having racked up 25 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Despite being trusted by current boss Carlo Ancelotti, there are many fans who simply do not rate Keane.

One member of the Toffees faithful believes he has been one of the worst signings he’s ever seen at the club whilst others described him as “bang average”.

There was even a shout to sell him – Transfermarkt currently value him at £18m, which is a whopping £12m decrease on what Everton originally paid.

Further supporters referenced Keane’s partnership with former loan star Kurt Zouma as a big positive, and that he’s a bit more consistent than Yerry Mina, but admittedly, he could do with a regular partner to gel with in Ancelotti’s backline.

With Keane under contract at Goodison Park for at least another two seasons, it gives him plenty of time to live up to that big-money pricetag and prove that he is indeed a “scapegoat” for some fans.

