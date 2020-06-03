Everton fans discuss Michael Keane on 3-year anniversary

Everton fans have been embroiled in another debate this week after Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary of the club signing centre-back Michael Keane.

The Toffees landed the defender in a then club-record-equalling £30m from Premier League rivals Burnley.

How do you rate Michael Keane's Everton spell so far?

But it seems as if the Englishman divides opinion at Goodison Park.

Some supporters have acknowledged his impact at the Merseyside outfit…

He hasnt been great but there is a good defender in him and i think Carlo can get the best out of him — Nathan EFC (@Nathan_Dutton23) June 3, 2020

He is a better player than many fans credit him for, not the best we’ve ever had but a lot better than some of them https://t.co/7f0mBURi5n — Tony Hogan (@uktonyeverton) June 3, 2020

6 but must admire him for openly discussing mental health issues . Good luck to him , he will improve. — Mike G (@Mike_G57) June 3, 2020

10 for effort, 6 for performance — golfiematt (@golfiematt1) June 3, 2020

The 27-year-old has become a regular for the Toffees ever since his move, featuring in a total of 98 matches, whilst this season he’s been first-choice centre-back having racked up 25 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Despite being trusted by current boss Carlo Ancelotti, there are many fans who simply do not rate Keane.

One member of the Toffees faithful believes he has been one of the worst signings he’s ever seen at the club whilst others described him as “bang average”.

There was even a shout to sell him – Transfermarkt currently value him at £18m, which is a whopping £12m decrease on what Everton originally paid.

0 out of 10 hes absolute garbage https://t.co/SOgUrfRIUL — carlo magnifico (@carlooleole) June 3, 2020

5/10 not good enough for me. — Ian Kemp (@IanKemp2) June 3, 2020

Bang average- 2 — Lee Moore (@mooro50) June 3, 2020

5 pretty much average. had the odd great game but a few stinkers — Neil Martin (@Neilo_m) June 3, 2020

5 decidedly average. Seems panicked when on the ball. — Neil (@ToffeesRule) June 3, 2020

5 – typical english clogger, decent at times but struggled against the top end players — Pabs (@TheDone_82) June 3, 2020

1 off the worst signings I’ve seen at the club — Martin (@martin_0151) June 3, 2020

Shocking, not good enough. Holgate n Mina our best pairing but Mina not great either. I’m still gutted we sold Funes Mori, liked him. — David Williams Chips (@daviechips) June 3, 2020

He’s an absolute donkey. Turns slower than milk. Not even that commanding in the air. Seems a nice lad though. — adi_dasslerWSAG (@adi_dasslerWSAG) June 3, 2020

Sell him! Does that answer your question? — Mick (@lincolnblue2) June 3, 2020

Clumsy and flat footed to death turns like a bus so I would give him a 2 — Greeneye (@blueboy52580433) June 3, 2020

Further supporters referenced Keane’s partnership with former loan star Kurt Zouma as a big positive, and that he’s a bit more consistent than Yerry Mina, but admittedly, he could do with a regular partner to gel with in Ancelotti’s backline.

Scapegoat alot of the time. Been more Consistent than Mina. I’d give a 7 but could improve — Mark Corbett (@MarkCorbett87) June 3, 2020

When playing with Kurt Zouma, 8. Average the rest of the time 4-5 — Etienne Cloche 🎧 🌹🤚 (@ValentinaBass40) June 3, 2020

5, on the basis he formed a good partnership with Zouma. — Andreas Wätt (@Wattawildworld) June 3, 2020

If Zouma had stayed i think they’d have kicked on. Him and Mina don’t seem to work as a padtnership. I do like Keane though. — Fergus Maximus (@fergus_maximus) June 3, 2020

With Keane under contract at Goodison Park for at least another two seasons, it gives him plenty of time to live up to that big-money pricetag and prove that he is indeed a “scapegoat” for some fans.

