Everton fans divided by links to AC Milan’s Franck Kessie

Everton fans have been left divided this week after a report emerged linking them with a move for a Serie A star.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Toffees have made contact with AC Milan over the possibility of signing midfielder powerhouse Franck Kessie.

The report claims that the Merseyside outfit are chasing a new middle man this summer, and it’s easy to see why given the lack of solid options Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal.

Some fans seem to agree with the mooted move…

A hard boiled egg with an Everton kit painted on it would improve the midfield — Coyote kid (@Coyotekidx13) May 26, 2020

Given our midfield is possibly the weakest in the league (certainly the slowest), I’d say yes. — Matt ♿️ (@Matt_S_1982) May 26, 2020

The 23-year-old is an industrious sort that can contribute at either end of the pitch as seen in his numbers for the current Serie A campaign.

Per WhoScored, in 23 appearances, Kessie has averaged 1.7 tackles, one key pass and 0.8 dribbles per game.

In addition, Bleacher Report described him as “an attentive marker with sound positioning in the defensive phase, he also brings pace, directness and penetrative passing to attack.”

And many would love to see the Ivory Coast international at Goodison Park as a result.

I would take him all day https://t.co/dwVLRQw2Ev — Joel (@2007_efc) May 26, 2020

Ye massively he’s boss — Dan (@D_Hart11) May 26, 2020

He’s class.. deffo would like that signing — paul coplen (@coppo241177) May 26, 2020

Get him!! — Dan (@D_Hart11) May 26, 2020

yes please — Josh (@EvertonFCjosh) May 26, 2020

Although not everyone is completely behind the idea given the fact that the Italian giants are supposedly willing to offload him this summer.

Newcastle United are also said to hold an interest in him too and you could argue they’d be the front-runners as should their takeover be given the green light, they’ll become the new financial heavyweights in the Premier League.

Yes, should we sign him? No. — Michael (@greenallefc) May 26, 2020

Great for Atalanta hasn’t done much for Milan — TheBlues (@gflan02) May 26, 2020

Apart from moving on the pitch how better is he than Schneiderlin? — Craig (@MrBobHallis) May 26, 2020

seen him play live in October. was the worst player on the pitch🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — papu (@BillySlattey) May 26, 2020

It remains to be seen if these reports are accurate, but Everton can do no harm in being in the market for central midfield additions ahead of next season.

How much Kessie would cost is also a mystery with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £18m.

