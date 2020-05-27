 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans divided by links to AC Milan's Franck Kessie

Everton fans divided by links to AC Milan’s Franck Kessie

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 27/5/2020 | 06:05pm

Everton fans have been left divided this week after a report emerged linking them with a move for a Serie A star.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Toffees have made contact with AC Milan over the possibility of signing midfielder powerhouse Franck Kessie.

Would you like to see Franck Kessie at Goodison Park?

Yes please!

Yes please!

No thanks!

No thanks!

The report claims that the Merseyside outfit are chasing a new middle man this summer, and it’s easy to see why given the lack of solid options Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal.

Some fans seem to agree with the mooted move…

The 23-year-old is an industrious sort that can contribute at either end of the pitch as seen in his numbers for the current Serie A campaign.

Per WhoScored, in 23 appearances, Kessie has averaged 1.7 tackles, one key pass and 0.8 dribbles per game.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

In addition, Bleacher Report described him as “an attentive marker with sound positioning in the defensive phase, he also brings pace, directness and penetrative passing to attack.”

And many would love to see the Ivory Coast international at Goodison Park as a result.

Although not everyone is completely behind the idea given the fact that the Italian giants are supposedly willing to offload him this summer.

Newcastle United are also said to hold an interest in him too and you could argue they’d be the front-runners as should their takeover be given the green light, they’ll become the new financial heavyweights in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if these reports are accurate, but Everton can do no harm in being in the market for central midfield additions ahead of next season.

How much Kessie would cost is also a mystery with Transfermarkt currently valuing him at £18m.

WHILE in other news, Everton willing to sell Koeman flop for just £4.5m this summer…

Article title: Everton fans divided by links to AC Milan’s Franck Kessie

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 