Everton fans desperate to avoid Djibril Sidibe permanent deal

Fresh reports from France have sparked Everton fans into all saying the same thing on social media.

According to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, AS Monaco are ready to cut their asking price for Toffees loanee Djibril Sidibe to ensure a permanent move to Goodison Park this summer.

Should Everton sign Djibril Sidibe permanently?

Yes, 100% Vote No way! Vote

The Merseyside outfit have a €14m (£12.6m) option to buy but it’s claimed that the Ligue 1 club are needing to offload deadwood and the right-back is among those they are keen to move on.

But supporters clearly don’t want that to happen…

No no, we need better if we want to progress as a team. — darryl Challice (@daggsy1878) May 29, 2020

no hes so bad its painful — dobbo (@dobbo1878) May 28, 2020

No, wildly inconsistent. — Christian Harris (@therealCH5) May 28, 2020

No no no — Bag Full of Toffee (@BagFullofToffee) May 28, 2020

No way — MikeN (@toffee57) May 28, 2020

Emphatic NO — Mark Anthony Ellis (@MarkAnthonyEll9) May 29, 2020

No. Too inconsistent. — Yorkshire Toffees (@YToffees) May 28, 2020

No….he’s been to inconsistent to prove his worth… — Richard Hughes (@richardhughes85) May 28, 2020

A resounding “no” appears to be the answer to whether or not the Toffees faithful would have him at the club.

The 27-year-old has played 24 times in all competitions this term, where he has provided five assists, via Transfermarkt. Sidibe has also averaged 3.7 tackles, two long balls and 1.8 interceptions per game.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

Yet he still hasn’t won over fans in Merseyside.

The reported clause of €14m has also caused a stir with some believing they can get much better in the transfer market.

Around 16 months left on his contract at Monaco suggests the discounting could run deep. — John Blain (+) (@John_B58) May 28, 2020

Not guaranteed first 11, not worth £14m, not got resale value. Give the game time to Kenny until we find Shamus’ successor – Hopefully Kenny steps up to it — Ash Coakley (@ash_coakley) May 28, 2020

We can get better options for 14 mil especially with teams needing the moneys or selling players on the cheap — Matty Lamb (@lamb_matty) May 28, 2020

One fan even took a swipe at director of football Marcel Brands for yet another blunder, referencing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has just been ruled out for a further six months.

He has been too inconsistent to deserve a contract. Another dodgy signing from Brands Nothing is as bad as the Gbamin signing though. — James Ravenscroft (@JamesRavo1) May 28, 2020

It remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti will enact the clause or even try to negotiate a lower fee for Sidibe, but clearly, it would go down like a tonne of bricks at Goodison Park.

WHILE in other news, Everton willing to sell Koeman flop for just £4.5m this summer…