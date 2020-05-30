 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans desperate to avoid Djibril Sidibe permanent deal

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 30/5/2020 | 09:00am

Fresh reports from France have sparked Everton fans into all saying the same thing on social media.

According to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, AS Monaco are ready to cut their asking price for Toffees loanee Djibril Sidibe to ensure a permanent move to Goodison Park this summer.

The Merseyside outfit have a €14m (£12.6m) option to buy but it’s claimed that the Ligue 1 club are needing to offload deadwood and the right-back is among those they are keen to move on.

But supporters clearly don’t want that to happen…

A resounding “no” appears to be the answer to whether or not the Toffees faithful would have him at the club.

The 27-year-old has played 24 times in all competitions this term, where he has provided five assists, via Transfermarkt. Sidibe has also averaged 3.7 tackles, two long balls and 1.8 interceptions per game.

Yet he still hasn’t won over fans in Merseyside.

The reported clause of €14m has also caused a stir with some believing they can get much better in the transfer market.

One fan even took a swipe at director of football Marcel Brands for yet another blunder, referencing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has just been ruled out for a further six months.

It remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti will enact the clause or even try to negotiate a lower fee for Sidibe, but clearly, it would go down like a tonne of bricks at Goodison Park.

WHILE in other news, Everton willing to sell Koeman flop for just £4.5m this summer

