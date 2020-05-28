 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans desperate to see John Stones return amid reports

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 06:30pm

A recent transfer claim has sparked Everton fans into a frenzy on Twitter this week.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has tipped the Toffees to make a play for Manchester City centre-back John Stones amid reports linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

The ex-Leeds striker-turned-pundit claimed that the Magpies “would have a fight on their hands” over the Englishman with his former club keen on bringing him back to Goodison Park.

It’s clear to see that many would love to see it happen, too…

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured as regularly as he’d have liked this campaign due to injury, being restricted to just 20 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Stones left the Toffees for City in 2016 in a whopping £47.5m deal and has gone on to lift the Premier League twice as well as clinch a FA Cup trophy too.

Many in the blue end of Merseyside believe their former star is vastly superior to their current options, namely Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.

It remains to be seen if Stones is even available for transfer this summer – or what sort of fee he would command. Transfermarkt currently value him at £32.4m, which may be a stretch in the current financial climate given the consequences the pandemic is having on teams across the country.

Although that hasn’t stopped other members of the Goodison Park faithful from imagining the 6 foot 2 defender under Carlo Ancelotti.

A return to Everton could be exactly what Stones needs to get back on track, but for the time being, the England international is still appears to be in City’s plans.

