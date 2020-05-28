Everton fans desperate to see John Stones return amid reports

A recent transfer claim has sparked Everton fans into a frenzy on Twitter this week.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has tipped the Toffees to make a play for Manchester City centre-back John Stones amid reports linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

The ex-Leeds striker-turned-pundit claimed that the Magpies “would have a fight on their hands” over the Englishman with his former club keen on bringing him back to Goodison Park.

It’s clear to see that many would love to see it happen, too…

In a heartbeat. People forget just how good he was for us. Playing for a manager who’s approach to defending is to attack at all costs hasn’t helped him, whereas I think working with a guy who played with the best back 4 of the last 40 years will help him. — Iain Finlayson (@finlayson_i) May 27, 2020

Sure would. — Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) May 27, 2020

100% — Andy Wiseman (@aw1878) May 27, 2020

I would. There’s a player in him, and working under Guardiola all these years should have improved him. He’s comfortable on the ball, but I’m not sure we actually need him as the ball playing CB with Holgate’s emergence this season. He’d be a good addition to the squad though. — Andy (@AndyCM81) May 28, 2020

Him or Keane no brainer sign him — the great gareth #nhsstaffmember (@gareth73800214) May 27, 2020

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured as regularly as he’d have liked this campaign due to injury, being restricted to just 20 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Stones left the Toffees for City in 2016 in a whopping £47.5m deal and has gone on to lift the Premier League twice as well as clinch a FA Cup trophy too.

Many in the blue end of Merseyside believe their former star is vastly superior to their current options, namely Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.

If he came back on a salary in line with others then definitely. He’s about 10 x better than Michael Keane. — Andy McGarry (@AndyMcTennis) May 27, 2020

100% I would Yes he is prone to the odd mistake but far better than Keane — Luke Moran (@Luke_Moran81) May 27, 2020

On a salary yes..I do think he is better than Keane.. his form had dropped so could kickstart his career again.. — B.C. (@BC91971569) May 28, 2020

I’d take him back. Better than Mina and Keane. — Patrick Fogarty (@Pcf4) May 27, 2020

It remains to be seen if Stones is even available for transfer this summer – or what sort of fee he would command. Transfermarkt currently value him at £32.4m, which may be a stretch in the current financial climate given the consequences the pandemic is having on teams across the country.

Although that hasn’t stopped other members of the Goodison Park faithful from imagining the 6 foot 2 defender under Carlo Ancelotti.

Him and Holgate would be interesting. Grit and style from Holgate, Style from Stones. — Richard (@lazyrichie) May 28, 2020

Think Ancelotti would be great for him — CarloFantastico (@Sheedysleftpeg1) May 27, 2020

Have always thought John would slot into a CDM role rather than CB… For me 100% have him back — DAVE JOHNSON ⚽ (@davejohno9) May 27, 2020

Like a shot!!!! Think what we have had since he left?? Him alongside Holgate — John O’Neill (@JohnONe88919877) May 28, 2020

A return to Everton could be exactly what Stones needs to get back on track, but for the time being, the England international is still appears to be in City’s plans.

