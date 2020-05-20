Everton fans react as news emerges on transfer target Adrien Rabiot

Everton fans have been reacting to the latest news surrounding reported transfer target Adrien Rabiot this week.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, there’s an ‘80% chance’ the French central midfielder ends up in the Premier League this summer with both the Toffees and Manchester United keen on landing him.

It’s further claimed that Rabiot would be available for €30m (£26.8m) but is on a lucrative wage packet believed to be €315k-per-week (£280k) which is why Juventus could be keen on offloading him.

The 25-year-old only joined the Serie A side at the start of the season but has struggled to impress Maurizio Sarri having been restricted to just 24 appearances, averaging just over an hour per match, via Transfermarkt.

Many at Goodison Park seem torn by the idea of signing Rabiot this summer despite an obvious weakness in Carlo Ancelotti’s side coming from the central midfield position.

It remains to be seen whether this rumour has legs, but here’s the word from the Toffees faithful on social media…

20 mill max imo — DJSPARKY (@140samshadow) May 19, 2020

€30m? I don’t know?! Good player but full of baggage. But I think Ancelotti is the kind of man to keep him onside. Thing is, he’s more of a Gomes type midfielder and we need a more energetic, box to box type that has a bit of everything but is more defensively aware, imo… — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) May 20, 2020

All dayyy a better midfielder than schneiderlin and gylfi combined.. he can have both of their wages lol — Mori Kakahi (@iam_Mori) May 19, 2020

Not sure. I’m a bit averse to signing big names as they seem to treat EFC as a meal ticket. Maybe Carlo could get something out of him — Tom Fox (@TomFox87) May 19, 2020

Yes IF ancelotti can control his attitude – which i think he would be able to do — Rob Macca (@Rob_Macca99) May 19, 2020

Pay it he’s top quality — TheBlues (@gflan02) May 19, 2020

If Carlo thinks so, he’s the expert. — Jonny B (@Jonny80710868) May 19, 2020

Absolutely not. Once again. A journeyman. One hiccup and his toys will come out of the pram. Spoil the dressing room. Sangare or Soumare. Leave him in toytown. — Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) May 19, 2020

In today’s market a bargain for a young lad who can actually play football very well. Considering that we have paid similar amounts for the amateurs we have currently got, it’s a no brainier. — Dan (@zodoz9) May 19, 2020

Absolutely. Not my money. — dave callingham (@daveyc99) May 19, 2020

