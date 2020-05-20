 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react as news emerges on transfer target Adrien Rabiot

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 06:25pm

Everton fans have been reacting to the latest news surrounding reported transfer target Adrien Rabiot this week.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, there’s an ‘80% chance’ the French central midfielder ends up in the Premier League this summer with both the Toffees and Manchester United keen on landing him.

It’s further claimed that Rabiot would be available for €30m (£26.8m) but is on a lucrative wage packet believed to be €315k-per-week (£280k) which is why Juventus could be keen on offloading him.

The 25-year-old only joined the Serie A side at the start of the season but has struggled to impress Maurizio Sarri having been restricted to just 24 appearances, averaging just over an hour per match, via Transfermarkt.

Many at Goodison Park seem torn by the idea of signing Rabiot this summer despite an obvious weakness in Carlo Ancelotti’s side coming from the central midfield position.

It remains to be seen whether this rumour has legs, but here’s the word from the Toffees faithful on social media…

