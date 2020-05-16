Everton fans react as Greg O’Keeffe relays Moise Kean news

Everton fans have been embroiled in debate this week after The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe relayed key news on striker Moise Kean.

The 20-year-old has endured a controversial and tumultuous spell at Goodison Park since joining under Marco Silva in the summer.

Does Moise Kean deserve another chance at Everton?

In November, he was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary breaches after being late for a team meeting for a second time, and then a month later he became the substitute that got substituted.

Kean then broke the government’s lockdown restrictions by attending a party in April, which saw him once again disciplined by the club.

However, O’Keeffe has penned an article stating the Italian’s reasons for why, claiming that he didn’t understand the regulations and how the young forward wanted to phone Carlo Ancelotti straight away.

It has sparked a reaction from sections of the Toffees faithful on Twitter, here’s what has been said so far…

To be fair I’m English, and even I’ve struggled to understand what these idiots on government are saying, let him off draw a line under it and let him crack on with his game — Me Ma’s lad (@memaslad) May 15, 2020

Good read that. Looks like the club sees something in him and want him to stay. Could still be a big talent https://t.co/pj6PA3ICO1 — Joe O'Toole (@OToolejoe) May 15, 2020

Doesn’t wash with me I’m afraid. He’s from Italy. He’s seen what’s happening at home and in the UK. Of course he’s not the only lad his age who has done and is doing what he did. Doesn’t make it right though he should know better and have more consideration for carers. — ste (@steve_cally) May 15, 2020

His family will have been in lockdown in Italy, he knew what it meant. He didn’t follow the rules and he got caught.

There’s plenty doing the same every day. If he gets his head down it will be forgotten, anymore problems and it will be used against him. It’s in his own hands. — Chris prior (@chippy1722) May 15, 2020

Exactly mate one more and he’s off. — ancelotti_bluewhitearmy (@carlos_bluearmy) May 15, 2020

Not understanding the language seems a bit of a weak excuse, as surely at least one of his guests knew about the lockdown. Still a young kid alone in a foreign country, though. Perhaps should be living with a teammate. — Tim Bridel (@tim_bridel) May 15, 2020

Great read Greg. He should just move in with Carlo when all this is over & he’ll be fine! — Matthew Barry (@EFCMatt1) May 15, 2020

Good article, good to see the club have dealt with it while supporting Moise, always going to be difficult for him especially when he’s been labelled a bad apple by parts of the media when he first arrived. Hopefully he will flourish and be the goal scorer we hope he will become. — Steven Hoy (@SteHoy1878) May 15, 2020

Even us English have struggled with the guidelines the whole things been a joke. Draw a line forgive and forget and knuckle down and hopefully we start seeing the Kean we wanted. UTT — Jonny Stark (@JonnyStarky92) May 15, 2020

Interesting read that Greg. I think he’ll come good, definitely a talented player — Jay Evans (@Jay_No_Z) May 15, 2020

Get rid not the Everton way at all – — Sica 123 (@nez01863920) May 15, 2020

He is only a kid. Didn’t Marcel promise to look after him for his Mum? — Sean Hollywood (@seanphwood_sean) May 15, 2020

Didn’t understand? Liar. Get Rid. — Fred C. Dobbs (@terrifyinglogic) May 15, 2020

I honestly want him to succeed at us. There’s definitely a player in there. He needs to knuckle down, take his chance with both hands and score goals. — Rob SCC Coppell (@CoppellRob) May 15, 2020

