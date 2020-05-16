 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react as Greg O'Keeffe relays Moise Kean news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 16/5/2020 | 08:30am

Everton fans have been embroiled in debate this week after The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe relayed key news on striker Moise Kean.

The 20-year-old has endured a controversial and tumultuous spell at Goodison Park since joining under Marco Silva in the summer.

In November, he was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary breaches after being late for a team meeting for a second time, and then a month later he became the substitute that got substituted.

Kean then broke the government’s lockdown restrictions by attending a party in April, which saw him once again disciplined by the club.

However, O’Keeffe has penned an article stating the Italian’s reasons for why, claiming that he didn’t understand the regulations and how the young forward wanted to phone Carlo Ancelotti straight away.

It has sparked a reaction from sections of the Toffees faithful on Twitter, here’s what has been said so far…

