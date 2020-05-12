Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is running out of time at Goodison Park, according to new reports, much to the delight of many Toffees supporters.
According to Football Insider, Carlo Ancelotti is ready to offload the 30-year-old for as little as £5m when the transfer window reopens as the Frenchman enters the final year of his contract.
Schneiderlin has been at the Merseyside outfit since 2017 after joining the club from Manchester United in a £24m deal and has racked up 88 appearances, but has featured just 18 times this season for a total of 1,184 minutes.
Ancelotti has only selected the veteran defensive midfielder four times in the Premier League since taking charge back in December.
Many fans are eager to see Schneiderlin depart the club following the news.
Here’s how they have been reacting on Twitter…
5 quid would do it
— RiddledBlues (@RiddledBlues2) May 11, 2020
Where's Steve Walsh when you need him https://t.co/8FwDVVdho2
— NSNO.co.uk – Everton website (@nsno) May 11, 2020
Il drive him to wherever
— st cuths fc (@CuthsSt) May 11, 2020
Snap there hands off, come West Ham you know you want him
— Neil Martin (@Neilo_m) May 11, 2020
Have to pay THEM 5m to take that lamppost away.
— Mart (@EFCBlueBray) May 11, 2020
Get rid ASAP. Never sprints. Waste of talent due to bad attitude.
— That Blue Boy (@thatblueboy98) May 11, 2020
Id pay him to go,French coward,mercenary an no shame
— Lester🇬🇧🇺🇸J39 (@Lester1878) May 11, 2020
— Chris (@BinManChris) May 11, 2020
Sell??? Ha ha I’d give him away, infact just pay him to go. @EvertonBlueArmy
— ThePowerPig (@ThePowerPig2) May 11, 2020
Definitely first to go. Garbage
— Paul Chesters (@PaulChez) May 11, 2020
Yes yes yes
— eb (@eamonn_bennett2) May 11, 2020
Hes not very good. I’d swap him for a bag of soggy smokey bacon crisps.
— Jackolaa (@Jackolaa81) May 11, 2020
Yes, yes a million times yes
— Ben (@toffee_ben) May 12, 2020
Everton’s biggest failure since the mid eighties,as been terYes, rible recruitment of players simple as that, now we have money there’s no excuse.!!
— Tom Perry (@tomperry51) May 11, 2020
Get rid of him. Seen more passion and ability from a mattress than from schneiderlin.
— SlapheadDave (@joeybartonfan12) May 11, 2020
