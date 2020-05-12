 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react to emerging Morgan Schneiderlin news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 06:05pm

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is running out of time at Goodison Park, according to new reports, much to the delight of many Toffees supporters.

According to Football Insider, Carlo Ancelotti is ready to offload the 30-year-old for as little as £5m when the transfer window reopens as the Frenchman enters the final year of his contract.

Schneiderlin has been at the Merseyside outfit since 2017 after joining the club from Manchester United in a £24m deal and has racked up 88 appearances, but has featured just 18 times this season for a total of 1,184 minutes.

Ancelotti has only selected the veteran defensive midfielder four times in the Premier League since taking charge back in December.

Many fans are eager to see Schneiderlin depart the club following the news.

Here’s how they have been reacting on Twitter…

