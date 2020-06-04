Everton fans react to Alan Myers squad update

A recent squad update from Sky Sports’ Alan Myers has got loads of Everton fans talking this week.

The former Toffees media man took to Twitter to provide fresh news on the futures of outcasted trio Maarten Stekelenburg, Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse.

Maarten Stekelenburg, Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse have, so far, not been offered new deals. All 3 are out of contract this summer and remain likely to leave, but, final decisions will be taken once it is clear what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the transfer market — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 3, 2020

He claims that the three players are yet to be offered a new contract at the club and “remain likely” to leave this summer.

If Everton have to keep one, who do you want to stay?

It’s led to many supporters buzzing as they may finally see three relatively high-earners depart the club after barely featuring in recent seasons. Some made their points clear by calling for the club to get rid right now…

Jesus Al haven’t we suffered enough. They literally have to be the only 3 players left and even then I’d chase them. — Matt (@africansunset73) June 3, 2020

You love to see it — Nic (@Lewindowksi) June 3, 2020

Please let them just go — Graham Shaw (@grumpyalget) June 3, 2020

Lets hope it stays like that, wage thiefs — James’s Luxury Escapes (@SavEliiz2014) June 3, 2020

Get rid ! — Malc (@Malcy_malc) June 3, 2020

Finally — Adam Corby (@AdamCorby3) June 3, 2020

What decision. Get rid, they bring nothing and they’ll never bring anything. They’ve had a good run. #byebye @EvertonBlueArmy — ThePowerPig (@ThePowerPig2) June 3, 2020

Other members of the Goodison Park faithful singled out each player and provided reasons to why they should be let go.

Stekelenburg, now 37, has been at the club for four years but has only managed to make a total of 26 appearances whilst Niasse has been forced out on loan twice and has played just 199 minutes all season.

Martina has also remained in Merseyside this campaign and hasn’t made a single senior appearance. His last match for Everton was in March 2018. He, too, has been out on loan to both Feyenoord and Stoke City.

According to Spotrac, the trio are raking in £120k-per-week between them, which is enough for one high-earning star at the club.

I’d rather pick myself than Cuco Martina to be honest — Andrew (@I_am_Fletch) June 3, 2020

Would be shocked beyond all belief if any of them get new deals – especially Niasse & Martina. — UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) June 3, 2020

Unless either of them can come up with a vaccine, I can’t see what could possibly happen to justify offering Niasse or Martina a contract. — Kevin MacIver (@maciverton) June 3, 2020

Ah just be gone with them. Maybe keep Marteen on as a coach — Joka187899 (@joka187899) June 3, 2020

Niasse!!! 😱😱😱 the quicker he’s out the door the better. A woeful player!! — Patrick Fogarty (@Pcf4) June 3, 2020

2 of the worst players ever — david whitfield (@davawhit78) June 3, 2020

It’s also led to a number of fans suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti promote players from within, especially as they are unlikely to be able to flaunt much wealth in the transfer market this summer with the pandemic seriously affecting finances.

Even if it’s has a huge effect I’d rather have Lossl, Astley and Simms in and around the team — Owen (@owenparkes123) June 3, 2020

Rather throw in an u23 than give Martina and Niasse a one year deal. — James Brown (@JamesBrownEFC) June 3, 2020

It shouldnt really matter about the transfer market Al as I know for 100% there is kids at the club who can offer more than both Martina and Niasse let’s face it they cant be any worse than them 2 — A Bailey (@BAILEY2311) June 4, 2020

Get shot and chuck some u23 in. Perfect opportunity — andyjsb (@andyjsb) June 3, 2020

With their contracts set to expire later this month, it seems rather unlikely that any of the three will be a Toffees player past the summer.

