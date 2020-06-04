 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans react to Alan Myers squad update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 06:30pm

A recent squad update from Sky Sports’ Alan Myers has got loads of Everton fans talking this week.

The former Toffees media man took to Twitter to provide fresh news on the futures of outcasted trio Maarten Stekelenburg, Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse.

He claims that the three players are yet to be offered a new contract at the club and “remain likely” to leave this summer.

If Everton have to keep one, who do you want to stay?

Maarten Stekelenburg

Cuco Martina

Oumar Niasse

It’s led to many supporters buzzing as they may finally see three relatively high-earners depart the club after barely featuring in recent seasons. Some made their points clear by calling for the club to get rid right now…

Other members of the Goodison Park faithful singled out each player and provided reasons to why they should be let go.

Stekelenburg, now 37, has been at the club for four years but has only managed to make a total of 26 appearances whilst Niasse has been forced out on loan twice and has played just 199 minutes all season.

Martina has also remained in Merseyside this campaign and hasn’t made a single senior appearance. His last match for Everton was in March 2018. He, too, has been out on loan to both Feyenoord and Stoke City.

According to Spotrac, the trio are raking in £120k-per-week between them, which is enough for one high-earning star at the club.

It’s also led to a number of fans suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti promote players from within, especially as they are unlikely to be able to flaunt much wealth in the transfer market this summer with the pandemic seriously affecting finances.

With their contracts set to expire later this month, it seems rather unlikely that any of the three will be a Toffees player past the summer.

