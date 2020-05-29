Everton fans left stunned by fresh Jean-Philippe Gbamin injury

Everton supporters have been left stunned by the latest news surrounding rarely-seen midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

On Thursday afternoon it was revealed that the £25m summer signing had suffered an Achilles injury in training, thus ruling him out for another six months.

Has Gbamin been a waste of £25m?

Some members of the Toffees faithful just can’t believe it…

Wow — Gilroy (@AlexGilroyElbow) May 28, 2020

Mind blowing — Son of the mask (@josueargueta4) May 28, 2020

You have to be kidding me. — Mitch Handegan (@WeWantMitch) May 28, 2020

This a joke ? — ancelotti_bluewhitearmy (@carlos_bluearmy) May 28, 2020

This a wind up 🙄🤬 — Jamie Burdekin (@JamieBurdekin1) May 28, 2020

Nah this is a joke — evertompridge (@evertompridge) May 28, 2020

Although there were plenty at Goodison Park who felt sorry for the Ivory Coast international as he had just missed the majority of the season with a string of injuries.

The 24-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in January but the recent delay had given some hope in him competing once again.

Now he’s going to be out for the rest of the year, yet again.

Unbelievable. Feel sorry for him but it’s no help to us is it — Neil David (@neilhoultram) May 28, 2020

Poor guy is completely and utterly broken. — Paul EFC 86 (@PaulEFC86) May 28, 2020

This man is cursed🙄 — Jack Connell (@jackconnell17) May 28, 2020

Unbelievable, proper feel for the lad — Richard Savage (@ricksavage71) May 28, 2020

Whilst there were some fans who were quick to slam the defensive midfielder, brandishing him a “crock” as well as a “sick note”. One member of the Toffees faithful even asked the club to sell him.

There was even question marks raised of Marcel Brands who sanctioned the £25m deal to sign Gbamin in the summer.

Gbamin has played just twice since his switch from Mainz 05.

Paying him millions to sit at home and rehab injuries for almost half his contract — GBall 🍊 (@gball526) May 28, 2020

He’s crock unfortunately we can’t rely on him at all for next season I’d be amazed if he played 20 games for Everton — Richard Lloyd (@Richlloyd1984) May 28, 2020

Sell — USM EFC🌹NHS heroes (@TheBlackWatch1) May 28, 2020

Richard Wright in disguise — chris jones (@cjones3066) May 28, 2020

Sick note — David Lawrence (@davidjmlawrence) May 28, 2020

How? The guy must be made of glass!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Tim wraith (@wraitht77) May 28, 2020

Waste of space. Brands needs grilling over signing him, as Gbamin already had a long list of muscle Injuries. Walsh got sacked for similar poor signings. — James Ravenscroft (@JamesRavo1) May 28, 2020

This is clearly a rather unfortunate situation for the player but it’s clear to see that not many are happy in Merseyside right now.

