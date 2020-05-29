 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans left stunned by fresh Jean-Philippe Gbamin injury

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 06:30pm

Everton supporters have been left stunned by the latest news surrounding rarely-seen midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

On Thursday afternoon it was revealed that the £25m summer signing had suffered an Achilles injury in training, thus ruling him out for another six months.

Some members of the Toffees faithful just can’t believe it…

Although there were plenty at Goodison Park who felt sorry for the Ivory Coast international as he had just missed the majority of the season with a string of injuries.

The 24-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in January but the recent delay had given some hope in him competing once again.

Now he’s going to be out for the rest of the year, yet again.

Whilst there were some fans who were quick to slam the defensive midfielder, brandishing him a “crock” as well as a “sick note”. One member of the Toffees faithful even asked the club to sell him.

There was even question marks raised of Marcel Brands who sanctioned the £25m deal to sign Gbamin in the summer.

Gbamin has played just twice since his switch from Mainz 05.

This is clearly a rather unfortunate situation for the player but it’s clear to see that not many are happy in Merseyside right now.

