 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans torn by interest in Kristoffer Ajer

Everton fans torn by interest in Kristoffer Ajer

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 22/5/2020 | 05:45pm

Everton could be set to be involved in a Premier League transfer tussle for Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer this summer if reports are to be believed and it’s led to fans discussing the potential deal on social media.

According to 90min, the Toffees are one of several clubs eyeing up a move for the Norweigen colossus with the likes of Manchester City, Wolves and believed-to-be front-runners Leicester City all keen.

Would Ajer be the perfect partner for Holgate at Everton?

Absolutely!

Absolutely!

No thanks!

No thanks!

It’s claimed that Brendan Rodgers is keen on reuniting with the 22-year-old but will face stiff competition to land him.

Ajer has played 49 times this campaign, primarily in the centre but also at right-back and he even started out his career in midfield before dropping back.

Carlo Ancelotti currently has several options to call upon in his defensive ranks, including Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

It remains to be seen what sort of fee Ajer would command. Transfermarkt value him at just £2.43m whilst reports from Italy said in March that the SPFL champions would want €40m (£35.8m) amid interest from Milan.

Some supporters have been comparing the Celtic man to their English counterpart whilst others would very much love to see him arrive at Goodison Park.

Here’s how the Toffees faithful have been reacting…

AND in other news, Everton fans destroy ex-player Ashley Williams on Twitter

Article title: Everton fans torn by interest in Kristoffer Ajer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 