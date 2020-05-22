Everton fans torn by interest in Kristoffer Ajer

Everton could be set to be involved in a Premier League transfer tussle for Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer this summer if reports are to be believed and it’s led to fans discussing the potential deal on social media.

According to 90min, the Toffees are one of several clubs eyeing up a move for the Norweigen colossus with the likes of Manchester City, Wolves and believed-to-be front-runners Leicester City all keen.

It’s claimed that Brendan Rodgers is keen on reuniting with the 22-year-old but will face stiff competition to land him.

Ajer has played 49 times this campaign, primarily in the centre but also at right-back and he even started out his career in midfield before dropping back.

Carlo Ancelotti currently has several options to call upon in his defensive ranks, including Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee Ajer would command. Transfermarkt value him at just £2.43m whilst reports from Italy said in March that the SPFL champions would want €40m (£35.8m) amid interest from Milan.

Some supporters have been comparing the Celtic man to their English counterpart whilst others would very much love to see him arrive at Goodison Park.

Here’s how the Toffees faithful have been reacting…

Well last time we passed on a Celtic CB it worked out just great didn't it — Jamie McGregor (@En_Robot) May 21, 2020

Thought we should’ve signed him last season and he’s the type of player we should be aiming for. I think he’s decent on the ball too; fairly sure he’s played a few games in midfield for Celtic, bit like Holgate has. — Wayne Smyth (@WayneSmyth4) May 21, 2020

Another Michael Keane…NO!!! — AC (@ACORN8y) May 21, 2020

Not a chance to slow — Welcome Plastering and Tiling (@WelcomeTiling) May 21, 2020

If Ancelotti wants him. Trust the manager! — Andrew Tinto Gray (@Tinto007A) May 21, 2020

Think I would prefer Gabriel or Todibo. Koulibaye may have ambitions beyond our current status but you never know with The Don. Would say no to Ajer, EPL would expose him for pace. — Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) May 21, 2020

Looks slower than he actually is. Brilliant on the ball, positional awareness is great and really good in the air. Biggest up side though is how he is as a person. Modest, hard working and a leader. Been following him since he broke into the Norwegian top flight age 16. Sign 🙂 — Kent-Robert Olsen (@Yzerman7) May 22, 2020

None of the players mentioned will sign for us, this is getting embarrassing — The Street End! Block GT7 Row R (@andyc192) May 22, 2020

No to many mistakes in big games — Rob murray (@robefc1878) May 22, 2020

Bring Zouma back to our club! — Coder (@janson101) May 22, 2020

No Thanks. — Duncan 🥃 (@BarkleyTheSnake) May 21, 2020

