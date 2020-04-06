Everton can’t afford to miss out on Mario Gotze to AS Roma

Having only arrived in mid-season, Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt be looking to this upcoming summer transfer window as his first major opportunity to strengthen his Everton squad at Goodison Park.

The Italian oversaw a largely low-key window in January, but the summer should open up a lot more doors for the Toffees to go after some of their priority targets.

And one man who has been linked with a move to the blue half of Merseyside in recent weeks and months has been Borussia Dortmund play-maker Mario Gotze.

But according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via The Daily Mail), AS Roma have joined the list of clubs who are targeting a move for the German as he looks set to leave the Bundesliga when his contract expires this summer.

The report claims that Gotze’s agent has already held discussions with Roma director Gianluca Petrachi, and that the 27-year-old remains keen on staying in Europe.

Whilst Gotze may not be the same player that was a key part of the successful Jurgen Klopp-led Dortmund side – injuries have been a key reason behind that – he still represents the calibre of performer that could be a huge step-up on what Ancelotti currently has at his disposal.

Last season showed that there is still something there to work with and potentially revive, with seven goals and seven assists in just 26 games in the Bundesliga.

It says a lot about the lack of real quality in that number ten role, that Everton’s top-scoring midfielder this year is Tom Davies with just two – Gylfi Sigurdsson, the man who Gotze would surely replace in the first-team, has also managed just two, whilst only providing two assists.

Gotze could provide a bit of creativity and magic to Ancelotti’s side, and really allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison the chance to thrive up front. His career average of 1.6 key passes per game shows he has the ability to unlock defences, and it’s exactly why the Toffees and Marcel Brands can’t afford to miss out on his signature to Roma.

Sigurdsson’s woeful record of just 14 assists in 103 games for the Merseyside outfit has really hampered the Toffees going forward. Gotze could help address that immediately.

