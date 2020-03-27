Everton swoop for Immobile can take them to the next level

With just 37 goals to their name in the Premier League, Everton have been out-scored by eight other teams in the top-flight.

The Toffees boast two strikers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison who have enjoyed a decent time of things since Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as manager, with the former netting eight times under the Italian, and the latter on four occasions.

But recent reports suggest the current Everton boss could be eyeing up an audacious swoop for Lazio centre-forward, Ciro Immobile. According to 90min, whilst the striker is happy with the Italian side at the moment, his performances this season have “put him on the radar of Europe’s elite”, and that the Toffees are “keen to fight it out for his signature”.

The report further adds that “Ancelotti will be hoping that their Italian connection may be enough to convince the 30-year-old to join the blue half of Merseyside this summer”, and that he has “Immobile as the man to fire ​Everton towards European football in the coming years”.

And when you look at his goal-scoring record from this season, then you can absolutely understand why Everton may be intent on securing yet another striker. He has scored an astonishing 30 goals in just 33 games across all competitions, and that is something you simply cannot ignore, regardless of the kind of options you may already have.

Immobile quite crucially has also proven himself at European level, scoring 15 times in 29 games in both the Champions League and Europa League over the course of his career. That kind of profile and reputation is what can take Everton to the next level, and really lay down a marker that they are competing for the very best of players.

But naturally, that will raise questions about where Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison fit into all of this. The latter could potentially find a home out wide, but the former is more of a natural through the middle. Immobile’s arrival could land Everton a feared marksman, but it could also prove to be a hindrance to Ancelotti’s use of one of his star players in the early weeks and months of his management.

A swoop for the £45m-rated Immobile has both its strengths and weaknesses.

