Everton must sign Bayern Munich star Ivan Perisic this summer

According to Fussball Transfers, Everton are one of the clubs interested in Bayern Munich star Ivan Perisic.

What’s the word?

Speaking ahead of the Toffees’ final Premier League game of the season on Sunday afternoon, Carlo Ancelotti insisted that this summer transfer window will see the club go through an “evolution“.

And as per the latest reports, Croatia international Perisic is seemingly a name they are keeping an eye on. Fussball Transfers claim that along with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, Everton have joined the race to sign the winger, with Bayern unlikely to sign him on a permanent deal from Inter Milan.

Goal-scoring threat

Perisic is a familiar name in European football, with the Croatian having played for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter and now Bayern Munich too.

And this season, despite not always starting games and missing a few matches through injury, the 6 foot 1 star has still put some very impressive numbers. In 31 games across all competitions, he has notched six goals and provided a further ten assists, and that level of goal threat from somewhere other than the centre-forward position is much needed at Everton.

The Toffees have been far too reliant on the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score the bulk of their goals. The duo have netted 15 times apiece, whilst the player who ranks third in the squad for most goals scored, is Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has just three.

Perisic would add another string to Everton’s bow, with his Croatian compatriot Ivica Olica claiming he boasts “enormous quality”. And with his unique ability to be dangerous from crosses into the box – Jose Mourinho said he is “very physical” and “fantastic in the air” – there is definitely the element of a Tim Cahill about him.

Toffees fans will know all about Cahill’s heading prowess, and Perisic is in a similar mould despite playing as a winger. As per Whoscored, he has a career average of 1.6 aerial duels won per game, and has scored a total of 22 times with his head. Everton would be making a shrewd move by signing him this summer.