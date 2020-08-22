Many Everton fans slam Jordan Pickford after Blackpool draw

Despite the continuous errors over the past few seasons, Jordan Pickford has somehow remained both Everton and England’s number one.

The 26-year-old has endured his fair share of high-profile howlers – Toffees fans certainly won’t be forgetting his last-minute clanger back in December 2018 against arch-rivals Liverpool anytime soon.

And whilst he may not have had a similar sort of mishap in Everton’s pre-season clash against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, he certainly didn’t enjoy the greatest of games.

The Merseyside club were torn to pieces in the opening ten minutes, with the Seasiders romping away to a three-goal lead, Pickford offering no resistance whatsoever.

And perhaps just to underline how miserable of a game he had, after being withdrawn at half-time, Pickford watched on as Carlo Ancelotti’s side salvaged some pride and rescued a 3-3 draw.

But after seeing yet another disappointing performance from their number one, Everton fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

An embarrassment to professional football. Stealing a living. https://t.co/mS2CVc06JX — McGee (@MMc1878) August 22, 2020

Fraud — Rob (@RobGraham246) August 22, 2020

Liability — Michael C Brophy (@michaelbrophy01) August 22, 2020

We looked much better 2nd half without Pickford — Lisa (@lLisaEFC) August 22, 2020

A few Everton fans simply insisted that they need to get rid of Pickford this summer, and that they had had enough.

We need to get rid of Pickford — Wayno (@waynewhewell) August 22, 2020

If we don’t get rid of Pickford before the season starts , there’s nothing down for us — Alan Carlson (@AlanCarlson19) August 22, 2020

Sell pickford — Cork Everton Supporters Club 🇮🇪 (@CorkEverton) August 22, 2020

It’s no surprise that some Everton fans seem to have had enough with Pickford and his antics.

A goalkeeper’s main job is simply to prevent goals from going on, but not only does the England international seem to be letting the relatively easy ones in, he also has a habit of gifting the opposition ones too – in his time in the Premier League, he has made 13 errors that have directly led to goals.

As a couple of Toffees fans suggest, maybe it’s the perfect time to get rid.