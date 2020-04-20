Everton fans react to Chelsea’s interest in Jordan Pickford

Since joining from Sunderland back when Ronald Koeman was in charge, Jordan Pickford has had a fairly mixed time of things in his footballing career at Everton.

A permanent fixture in between the sticks for England under Gareth Southgate, Pickford has endured some incredibly difficult moments on Merseyside however – not least that now infamous howler at Anfield when he allowed Divock Origi to poach a last-gasp winner for Liverpool.

There’s a real argument to be made that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti should be ruthless with the club’s number one goalkeeper this summer, and according to a report from Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, they may have the perfect opportunity to do just that.

The report claims that Premier League rivals Chelsea have increased their interest in signing Pickford, and that the Blues have already initiated contact for him.

After hearing about the reports linking the goalkeeper with a switch to Stamford Bridge, Everton fans have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on his potential exit.

Does he need dropping off? — ESCEM1878 🤨 (@escem1878) April 20, 2020

Sell him and get the Ajax keeper in — the great gareth #nhsstaffmember (@gareth73800214) April 20, 2020

Sell sell sell — DazRB1878 (@DarrenBarnard1) April 20, 2020

Sell — Kevin wallace (@Toffeekev) April 20, 2020

Great news — Montalbano EFC (@Edmartini5) April 20, 2020

Sell. Very overrated Keeper, who concedes silly goals. Can’t be trusted IMO! — Manny F (@sharpconvo) April 20, 2020

One Everton fan seemed so keen for Pickford to leave that they suggested the Toffees should pay Chelsea to “take him off our hands”.

I think we should pay them to take him off our hands… — Philip whitehurst (@Toffeewolfie) April 20, 2020

If Chelsea are willing to pay big-money for Pickford, then Ancelotti and co should snap their hands off.

It’s a great chance for them to cut their losses on a goalkeeper who has failed to inspire, and then sign a new shot-stopper who can offer far greater reliability and consistency.