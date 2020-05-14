Everton keeping tabs on midfielder Matty Longstaff

Everton are keeping tabs on Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, according to Football Insider.

What does the report say?

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to strengthen his Everton squad this summer and 20-year-old midfielder Longstaff appears to be an option.

Since his first-team debut earlier this season the youngster has made seven Premier League appearances, scoring twice.

According to Football Insider, his contract is due to expire this summer and talks over a new deal at St. James’ Park have stalled.

As a result, Everton are keeping a close eye on the talks along with a “legion” of clubs from around Europe.

Alongside his brother Sean, Matty has been impressive in midfield for the Magpies this season but has not yet been tied down to a long-term deal.

Risk free

Longstaff has impressed since his debut in 2019 and really announced himself with a goal at Old Trafford in December.

However, it looks as though the club have dropped the ball in the negotiations with him and with clubs circling, they are in danger of losing him.

With the current talks ongoing with regards to the club’s ownership there remains the chance that a deal is done, but if it does not transpire, the 20-year-old would represent a risk-free move for Everton, who will be getting a promising youngster for nothing.