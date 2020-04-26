Everton Legend and the Bomber pair up for Team Apollo

Very few Australian footballers have had quite the impact on these shores than the likeable Tim Cahill.

A prolific goal-scoring midfielder – where in total he scored 125 goals from 528 games in English football for both Millwall and Everton – Cahill is best remembered for not only being one of the best headers of a football in the Premier League, but also for his iconic punching-the-corner-flag celebration that he unleashed after every one.

The celebration alone was clearly enough to ensure the organisers of the NHS Charities Together Cup pair him up alongside Dillian Whyte and the famous Evertonian, Tony Bellew, in Team Apollo, where they’ll be facing off against the likes Tekkers Kid and Lando Norris.

What is the NHS Charities Together Cup?

A group of celebrities, including former-sports stars, comedians and actors, have signed up to compete in the NHS Charities Together Cup, which aims to raise £100m in support of the current Covid-19 crisis.

The FIFA 20 competition will involve eight all-celebrity teams, with three celebrities per team, going head-to-head in 12-minute long FIFA 20 matches. Fans will be given the chance to vote for who they want to see compete from every team in each round.

The competition’s organisers, Celebrity e-Sport, hope to raise a huge £100m for NHS charities together during these desperate times for all the care workers on the frontline, who are putting their own lives at risk to help save ours.

Team Zeus v Team Ares

Ben Stokes v John Terry

Stuart Broad v Paddy McGuinness

Jos Buttler v Jonny Brownlee

Team Apollo v Team Nemesis

Dillian Whyte v Lando Norris

Tony Bellew v SV2

Tim Cahill v Tekkers Kid

Team Hercules v Team Iris

Justin Rose v Kem Cetinay

Joe Root v Chris Hughes

Ulisses v Shaugna Phillips

Team Artemis v Team Poseidon

Leah Williamson v Shaun Wright-Phillips

Erin Cuthbert v Joleon Lescott

Viv Miedema v Fabrice Muamba

