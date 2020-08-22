 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Everton News
Everton fans buzzing as Leighton Baines news emerges

Everton fans buzzing as Leighton Baines news emerges

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 22/8/2020 | 12:45pm

Having signed from Wigan back in 2007 for a reported fee of just £6m, Leighton Baines has no doubt etched himself as a club hero at Everton.

The former England international played 420 times for the Toffees in his 13-year spell at the club, before announcing his retirement from football at the end of last season.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

Now, The Liverpool Echo claim that Baines’ time at Goodison Park may not be completely over. It’s suggested that “Everton are working through the final details on creating a role for Baines after talks with the former club left-back”, and that “Carlo Ancelotti made it clear the club would do all it could to retain Baines’ services in an off-field role”.

And in a letter to supporters, Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “Marcel and I have been working behind-the-scenes with Leighton over the last few weeks and are excited about how we might be able to continue a relationship with him in future. We’re currently working through some of the final details, which we believe will be great for Leighton and for our football club.”

After hearing about the report, Everton fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

One Everton fan pointed to Baines being a “total professional” and why the Toffees need to keep him around.

Another Toffees supporter revealed their satisfaction at seeing the club getting their recruitment “right for once”, with the club still yet to make a significant signing in the summer transfer window.

In his time at Goodison Park, Baines was the ultimate professional, and rarely let the side down on or off the pitch.

Is Leighton Baines an Everton legend?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Giving him a role behind the scenes to make sure an icon like him remains connected to the club in some capacity, seems like a win-win situation for everyone involved.

It’s no surprise that Everton fans are absolutely loving the fact Baines may still be a familiar face at Goodison Park.

Article title: Everton fans buzzing as Leighton Baines news emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 