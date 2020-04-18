Everton fans react to update on move for Lille’s Gabriel

So it appears Everton could be set to clinch their first major summer signing in Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

Reports in recent months have linked the Brazilian with a potential move to Premier League rivals Arsenal, but according to The Guardian, the Toffees are “confident” of bringing Gabriel to Goodison Park.

It adds that the fee for the centre-back would be in the region of £30m, and that despite the ongoing situation surrounding football at the moment, Everton officials “have continued to negotiate a deal for the 22-year-old Brazilian player and are hopeful that, barring any complications, he will move to Goodison Park later in the year”.

After hearing about the latest update on their move for the Brazilian, Everton fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Looks strong, agile and faster than Keane for definate. What’s not to like — Manni (@shatteredsynaps) April 16, 2020

Interceptions are high with him which means he reads the game well, very quick and can pass.. exciting talent — C.O.Y.B (@thebeardedC) April 16, 2020

Looks like a beast. Something we need to start addressing is the spine of the team and I see him and Mason working well together with Yerald and maybe Keane as backup. After that, need a Gana Mk II from somewhere (Gbamin?), and a left footed right winger. Easy 🙂 — Jimbo Da Hoova (@JamesTheHoova) April 17, 2020

If he’s anythin like prime Lescott it’s a boss signing — YM13 #StayAtHome (@YeraldMina13) April 16, 2020

That’s absolute the business! — Gilroy (@AlexGilroyElbow) April 16, 2020

A couple of fans felt Ancelotti has played a major part in the club’s chase for Gabriel, suggesting that his “aura” and “pull” may have turned things in their favour.

If this deal does come to fruition, then what I would say is that we are already reaping the rewards of what Ancelotti brings to the job. His aura will have no doubt played a part in this move, especially considering both Chelsea and PSG were reportedly really interested.#EFC https://t.co/xWf243NZoH — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) April 16, 2020

Superb signing if we can pull it off 🤞🏼 First sign of Carlo’s pull given the clubs keen on him — Graeme McVeigh (@GraemeMcV) April 16, 2020

If Everton do clinch the signing of Gabriel ahead of the likes of Arsenal, then that really will be a testament to the kind of step-up in status Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as manager has brought them.

The Italian’s reputation and track record speaks for itself, and naturally, players are going to be excited at the prospect of playing under one of the greatest managers of the modern era.

Gabriel could be the first of many marquee additions at Everton.