Everton fans react to update on move for Lille's Gabriel

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 18/4/2020 | 11:10am

So it appears Everton could be set to clinch their first major summer signing in Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

Reports in recent months have linked the Brazilian with a potential move to Premier League rivals Arsenal, but according to The Guardian, the Toffees are “confident” of bringing Gabriel to Goodison Park.

It adds that the fee for the centre-back would be in the region of £30m, and that despite the ongoing situation surrounding football at the moment, Everton officials “have continued to negotiate a deal for the 22-year-old Brazilian player and are hopeful that, barring any complications, he will move to Goodison Park later in the year”.

After hearing about the latest update on their move for the Brazilian, Everton fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of fans felt Ancelotti has played a major part in the club’s chase for Gabriel, suggesting that his “aura” and “pull” may have turned things in their favour.

If Everton do clinch the signing of Gabriel ahead of the likes of Arsenal, then that really will be a testament to the kind of step-up in status Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival as manager has brought them.

Should Everton spend £30m on Gabriel?

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

No

No

The Italian’s reputation and track record speaks for itself, and naturally, players are going to be excited at the prospect of playing under one of the greatest managers of the modern era.

Gabriel could be the first of many marquee additions at Everton.

